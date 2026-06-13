Reported On-Set Drama That Changes How Fans View The Modern Family Cast
There was reportedly more drama on the set of "Modern Family" than what unfolded onscreen. The smash-hit comedy show led by Ed O'Neill ran for 11 historic seasons, and a lot reportedly happened in its over-a-decade runtime. From rumored co-star feuds to abusive mothers and ex-boyfriends, there is a lot to unpack behind the scenes of the Emmy-winning ABC sitcom.
One of the most well-known controversies among the cast was why Ariel Winter emancipated herself from her mother after suffering years of abuse. In court, an attorney for Winter's sister said of the actor's mom, "She has been a terror on the set. ... They're having to sneak this child food because the mother deprives the child of food" (via People). Winter's experiences made her more sympathetic in many fans' eyes, with one Redditor writing, "Some people shouldn't be parents. Ariel deserved better."
For years, the press also tried to uncover a rumored feud between Julie Bowen and Sofía Vergara, but Bowen set the record straight after the show ended. "They were just determined to pit us against each other, like we hated each other," Bowen told the "I Choose Me" podcast in August 2024. "It's this scarcity mindset that there's only one woman can be happy at a time. And I was like, 'Oh no, I love Sofía." In a 2016 appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," she had previously said, "Every night I get a call or email that says, 'So-and-so trash mag will be running a story that you are icy to Sofía Vergara because you are jealous of her fame.' ... We're friends." While those rumors may be hearsay, Bowen did admit they had a swear jar on set to stop her from cussing around the child actors.
Sarah Hyland experienced on-set drama on the show and beyond
What happened to "Modern Family" star Sarah Hyland was heartbreaking. She was born with kidney dysplasia and had to undergo two kidney transplants during her time on the show. She also struggled with an abusive ex whom her costars had to protect her from. "One of my favorite stories is that when Sarah Hyland broke up with her abusive ex, she had Julie Bowen there with her, which ended up being a good idea because the ex tried to hurt Sarah (threw something at her) and Julie stepped in and made him leave," a Reddit user said. Hyland even filed a restraining order against the ex in question, actor Matt Prokop.
Hyland was also involved with on-set drama in other projects. Jeff Dye may have only played a minor role in her 2019 rom-com "The Wedding Year," but that didn't stop him from making a controversial appearance on "The George Janko Show" to complain about her. He described her as "a pretty woman that chain-smokes and is terrible. She was such a tyrant, rude to everyone." He claimed Hyland did not like him because he was "an actual man. She's not used to ever masculine energy of any sort." When Hyland got emotional watching the "Dumbo" trailer, he responded, "That looks gay."
Considering his comments and lack of work since, Reddit users speculated that he was the difficult one to work with. "I think we need to consider the source because even if Sarah Hyland behaved exactly like he described it, he also comes across as immature, unprofessional and most egregiously for a 'professional comedian' completely incapable of telling an actual joke," one Redditor wrote. "Honestly, he sounds like he got rejected and his feelings are hurt. Typical man child," another added.