Reported On-Set Drama That Changes How Fans View The Modern Family Cast

There was reportedly more drama on the set of "Modern Family" than what unfolded onscreen. The smash-hit comedy show led by Ed O'Neill ran for 11 historic seasons, and a lot reportedly happened in its over-a-decade runtime. From rumored co-star feuds to abusive mothers and ex-boyfriends, there is a lot to unpack behind the scenes of the Emmy-winning ABC sitcom.

One of the most well-known controversies among the cast was why Ariel Winter emancipated herself from her mother after suffering years of abuse. In court, an attorney for Winter's sister said of the actor's mom, "She has been a terror on the set. ... They're having to sneak this child food because the mother deprives the child of food" (via People). Winter's experiences made her more sympathetic in many fans' eyes, with one Redditor writing, "Some people shouldn't be parents. Ariel deserved better."

For years, the press also tried to uncover a rumored feud between Julie Bowen and Sofía Vergara, but Bowen set the record straight after the show ended. "They were just determined to pit us against each other, like we hated each other," Bowen told the "I Choose Me" podcast in August 2024. "It's this scarcity mindset that there's only one woman can be happy at a time. And I was like, 'Oh no, I love Sofía." In a 2016 appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," she had previously said, "Every night I get a call or email that says, 'So-and-so trash mag will be running a story that you are icy to Sofía Vergara because you are jealous of her fame.' ... We're friends." While those rumors may be hearsay, Bowen did admit they had a swear jar on set to stop her from cussing around the child actors.