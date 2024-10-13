What Happened To Modern Family Star Sarah Hyland?

This article includes references to domestic abuse.

"Modern Family" is one of those shows that rarely comes around and captivates the nation with its unique narrative structure. Of course, the show wouldn't have fared well had it not been for the incredibly talented cast that received 22 Primetime Emmy Awards and 75 nominations. People tuned in to watch their favorite characters' stories from week to week, though plenty of fans had their favorites.

One of the characters who seemed to be universally loved was Sarah Hyland's Haley Dunphy. Hyland brought a great deal of charm to the role, and like the other children appearing in the series, viewers got to watch her grow up into adulthood. That's not hyperbole, either; Hyland joined the cast when she was 19 and finished the series at 30.

Through it all, Hyland convincingly played a much younger character, which is a testament to her skills as an actor. Given how well she was liked while on "Modern Family," many fans wonder what she's been up to since the show went off the air in 2020. Hyland has been living her best life, and this is what happened to her after the show ended.