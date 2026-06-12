12 Facts About The Green Acres Cast Only Real Fans Would Know

For six seasons from 1965 until 1971, "Green Acres" was the place to be. One of several TV sitcoms that celebrated the quirkiness of rural America, the series was set in the same universe as "The Beverly Hillbillies" and "Petticoat Junction," all revolving around the imaginary town of Hooterville. "Green Acres" centered on city-slicker couple Oliver Wendell Douglas (Eddie Albert) and wife Lisa (Eva Gabor), who move from their chic New York City apartment to a rundown farm — he, enthusiastically, she reluctantly. They're surrounded by an assortment of eccentric locals, including a dim-bulb handyman, a shady salesman, and neighbors who treat their hyper-intelligent pig like their child.

"Green Acres" remained a solid ratings hit, yet that success didn't prevent the show's cancellation in 1971. At the time, CBS had realized the network was sitting on a demographic time bomb, with several hit shows catering to an older, rural demographic. In an effort to transform the network's image and attract younger, hipper viewers, "Green Acres" and its ilk were axed in what came to be known as the "rural purge," which became one of CBS' biggest scandals ever.

Yet the show has lived on via reruns, earning legions of new viewers with each generation. For those who may be unaware of some of the more fascinating facts about the show and its actors, read on to discover 11 facts about the "Green Acres" cast that only real fans would know.