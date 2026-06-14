RuPaul's Drag Race Contestants Who Sadly Died Way Too Young

We know what past "RuPaul's Drag Race" contestants look like today. Some of these queens are still besties years after their seasons aired — even after experiencing some of the cringiest moments in "Drag Race her-story." Unfortunately, there are tragic details about beloved contestants that have cast a shadow over the long-running reality show.

Several queens sadly lost their lives early on in their careers, leaving legacies that will remain in the hearts of millions. From fan-favorite standouts from the United States to cheeky comediennes from Down Under, queens from across the fandom have left their mark on "Drag Race" fans even after their passings.

But even if they aren't with us any longer, the show's everlasting power has ensured that the larger-than-life individuals who endeared themselves to the masses will live on, both on screen and beyond. As host RuPaul Charles once described the power of "Drag Race": "If you have the power to control how people see and interpret you, why not use it?" (per Oprah Daily).