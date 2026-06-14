RuPaul's Drag Race Contestants Who Sadly Died Way Too Young
We know what past "RuPaul's Drag Race" contestants look like today. Some of these queens are still besties years after their seasons aired — even after experiencing some of the cringiest moments in "Drag Race her-story." Unfortunately, there are tragic details about beloved contestants that have cast a shadow over the long-running reality show.
Several queens sadly lost their lives early on in their careers, leaving legacies that will remain in the hearts of millions. From fan-favorite standouts from the United States to cheeky comediennes from Down Under, queens from across the fandom have left their mark on "Drag Race" fans even after their passings.
But even if they aren't with us any longer, the show's everlasting power has ensured that the larger-than-life individuals who endeared themselves to the masses will live on, both on screen and beyond. As host RuPaul Charles once described the power of "Drag Race": "If you have the power to control how people see and interpret you, why not use it?" (per Oprah Daily).
Chi Chi DeVayne passed away after being hospitalized
After appearing on season eight and "All-Stars 3," "Drag Race" legend Chi Chi DeVayne sadly lost her life in 2020 at the age of 34. The Louisiana native was known for her quick wit and quirky confidence, but when the cameras were off, the untold truth of the fan-favorite contestant unfolded. The standout star had been hospitalized in July 2020 for high blood pressure and suspected kidney failure. Just a week before their death, DeVayne (whose real name was Zavion Michael Davenport) shared a video on social media from a hospital bed hooked up to machinery. The queen's family shared a statement announcing DeVayne's passing a week later. "His final words to his family and friends [were] 'Never give up!'" the statement read in an Instagram post.
Many fans and fellow queens mourned the untimely loss, praising the dancing diva's talent and humanity. "Chi Chi Devayne was such a light during her season and beyond," "Drag Race U.K." star Cheryl wrote on X. "She always showed how being humble, honest and your true authentic self will get you far! She was a TRUE STAR and her legacy will live on forever." Host RuPaul Charles even shared a heartbroken reaction. "I am so grateful that we got to experience her kind and beautiful soul," the Emmy-winning host shared in a statement with EW. "She will be dearly missed, but never forgotten. May her generous and loving spirit shine down on us all."
Jiggly Caliente suffered a deadly infection after her leg was amputated
After stealing hearts on season four and "All-Stars 6," "Drag Race" standout Jiggly Caliente (aka Bianca Castro-Arabejo) continued her rise to superstardom as a judge on "Drag Race Philippines." One of the original stars of the show's early years, she endeared herself to the hearts of many both on stage and off. But the truth about Jiggly Caliente showed a far more serious side of the star. She reportedly suffered a severe infection in 2025, which led to her leg being amputated. Three days later, she passed away at the age of 44. "Her legacy is one of life, courage, and light," her family wrote in a statement shared to the star's Instagram. "Though her physical presence is gone, the joy she shared and the space she helped create for so many will remain forever."
It wasn't just her family who shared their deep love for the star. Many fans and her fellow "Drag Race" contestants praised the star's talent and heart. "Rest well, my good time gal," season six winner Bianca Del Rio shared to X. "Thank you for 20 years of laughter and friendship." Even "Drag Race" judge Michelle Visage shared special memories of her time with the star. "The laughter was endless, our talks were special, your energy was contagious," she shared in an Instagram post. "You were and remain so very loved. This world has lost an angel and we want you to soar high.....I love you so much honey."
The Vivienne relapsed before her death
One of the most beloved queens in "Drag Race herstory," The Vivienne (whose real name was James Lee Williams) was a larger-than-life personality that made international waves. The inaugural winner of "Drag Race U.K." and an "All-Stars 7" contestant, The Vivienne became a superstar in her own right thanks to her cheeky personality. "As long as you're doing your job and giving people a good time, then we've got nothing to worry about, have we?" she once quipped to Billboard.
In 2025, the 32-year-old star was found dead in a bathtub at her home in Chorlton-by-Backford, Cheshire, England. No one had heard from the entertainer for two days prior to being found. According to The Guardian, it was reported that she suffered cardio-respiratory arrest after taking ketamine. This marked a relapse for the star, who had overcome addiction earlier in life. Upon sharing news of her death, her family advocated for eliminating the stigma behind drug use."Had I asked the questions or just looked for the signs, would the outcome be different?" the star's sister Chanel Williams shared with BBC.
Friends and fans alike mourned the great loss. "She has made her mark in our hearts and on her stages," shared season 5 and "All Stars 7" winner Jinkx Monsoon to X. "It's too soon for a curtain call but I know it's a standing ovation." World of Wonder, the production company behind "RuPaul's Drag Race," even produced a special documentary tribute to the star called "Dear Viv."
Sahara Davenport lost her life to heart failure
At just 27, "Drag Race" S2 contestant Sahara Davenport — aka Antoine Ashley — passed away from heart failure. One of the earliest stars of the long-running series, Davenport was known for her bubbly spirit and dancing diva ways. Though she did not win the competition, she was well-loved by both fans and fellow contestants. Upon her passing, her partner at the time — season 3 standout and multi-season contestant Manila Luzon — released a heartfelt statement mourning the great loss. "His heart is what made us all fall in love with him," Luzon shared with The Hollywood Reporter. "To me, he will always be my best friend, my hero, my Diva, and I have always considered myself more than lucky to have him be forever a part of my life."
Not much was released about the circumstances surrounding Davenport's death, but her legacy indeed live on through her drag family that appeared in later seasons of the show. Her drag sister, Kennedy Davenport, appeared on both season 7 and subsequent "All-Stars" seasons, and her drag niece, Honey Davenport, competed on season 11. "Representing the Davenport family and continuing my sister's legacy means so much to me and am honored to do so!" Kennedy Davenport once told Advocate.
Maxi Shield passed away from throat cancer
"Drag Race Down Under" star Maxi Shield, also known as Kristopher Elliott, was upfront with fans and the world when she was diagnosed with throat cancer. She chronicled her diagnosis and treatment on her Instagram page, simultaneously sharing her struggles and her positive attitude for all to see. In her last post before her death at age 51 in early 2026, she spoke candidly of the troubles she endured along her journey. "It's probably the worst I've felt over this whole experience," she shared in an Instagram post. "But each day I'm feeling a little better. Seeing a tiny light at the end of the tunnel really has lifted my spirits."
Her "Down Under" sisters and "Drag Race" fans from around the world spoke highly of the star even after her time on Earth had ended. Some of her closest friends were fellow drag icons, and the love they shared for their longtime sister ran deep. "Thank you for the laughs, the cackles, and the magic you brought into our lives," drag wig stylist Vanity shared on Instagram. "I will cherish every second of our 30 year friendship and I'm so grateful that I was apart of your chosen family."
Cherry Valentine struggled with fame before her death
After competing on "RuPaul's Drag Race U.K." series two, Cherry Valentine (also known as George Ward) continued to struggle with personal demons. In September 2022, the then-28-year-old took his own life and was discovered in his north London apartment by his friend and roommate, identified only as Katie. Previously having suffered from depression, those close to Valentine detailed that post-"Drag Race" life was not easy on the star. "[Katie] stated that he seemed normal but recently noticed that he had been sleeping late and getting up late," a post-mortem report detailed (per BBC). "[The friends] would regularly chat about their struggles, but [Katie] believed that Ward's extravagant behaviour was a mask."
Despite his personal struggles, the entertainer had previously been a qualified mental health nurse and even assisted with administering vaccinations during the COVID pandemic. This role was something the star treasured as much as his performing persona. "I think it put me in the right position to understand people a bit more, and if you're a drag queen you're working with people and don't understand people, I think you go the extra mile," Valentine shared in a "Meet the Queens" video.
Before his passing, he rekindled his relationship with his family after being disowned when he came out. "We understand how much he is loved and how many lives he has inspired and touched," his family shared in a statement (per People). "All we ask is for your patience and your prayers [at] this time."
Bandit's cause of death was not disclosed
In 2023, "Drag Race Thailand" performer Bandit was reported dead at the age of 38. While details surrounding the star's death were not revealed, fans and friends in their native country and worldwide were nevertheless devastated. "We're all completely lost because Bandit has been a light," "Drag Race Thailand" cohost and "U.K. vs. the World" contestant Pangina Heals shared with EW. "... I would not be the same person I am today without Bandit teaching me about fashion."
Heals also remembered her colleague as a visionary and praised their penchant for motivating others. "He's always telling other people, 'You can do this' or, 'Do that to be better,' in terms of making sure other people have their fashion game on," she shared with the outlet. Other friends and former competitors like Kana Warrior also shared their memories and condolences despite the lack of information about the loss. "I respect everything, respect you and your decision," she wrote on her Instagram story (per OUT).
Around the world, the star's shining memory will continue to be missed. "Bandit was a light in her local community and internationally, and she will be so missed," production company World of Wonder shared on Instagram. "Our thoughts are with her family and friends."