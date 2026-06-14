Decades Later, This M*A*S*H Character's Exit Still Infuriates Fans
At the start of the hit war dramedy "M*A*S*H", Wayne Rogers starred as the fan-favorite Trapper John alongside Alan Alda's "Hawkeye" Pierce. While the sitcom went on for 11 historic seasons from 1972 to 1983 and Rogers was slated to be a star, he ultimately left after just Season 3 to the dismay of the producers and fans alike. His lead character was discharged during the first episode of Season 4 in an anticlimactic ending to his story — the moment didn't even take place onscreen.
Rogers' reason for leaving was not dissimilar to why George Clooney left his role as Dr. Doug Ross on "ER," which was a desire for a career shift. But in Rogers' case, he had also grown tired of playing second fiddle to Alda's character, who was starting to receive more screentime due to audience appeal. After leaving "M*A*S*H", Rogers went on to star in "City of Angels," which was short-lived with only one season.
Over half a century later, "M*A*S*H" fans still take to the internet to air out their frustrations with Rogers and his character's sudden departure. "What saddens me a bit in-universe is that Trapper never got in touch with Hawkeye after he left. No letter, no phone call, no photo or postcard or package of goodies from the states," a Reddit user said. The actor's reason for leaving also proved less favorable among viewers than the real reason Gary Burghoff left his role as Radar on "M*A*S*H," as it came off as more egotistical and bitter due to his rumored resentment over Alda stealing the show. "As much as I love Trapper, I feel Wayne's ego would have eventually caused problems," one Reddit user speculated.
Fans are still frustrated by the departure over half a century later
While the show ended over 50 years ago, fans still take to online forums to discuss the fate of their favorite "M*A*S*H" characters and the stars who played them. "Mash wasn't the same after Henry or Trapper left. I feel they did the Trapper and Hawkeye farewell dirty," a Reddit user said. "It's because he quit in the offseason. There was no opportunity to do a farewell episode," read a comment explaining how Wayne Rogers' abrupt departure denied viewers a proper onscreen send-off.
Another user challenged the claim he was done dirty by "M*A*S*H" producers, instead complaining about why McLean Stevenson left his role as Colonel Henry Blake after the actor grew tired of being a part of an ensemble cast and hoped his character's popularity would lead him onto bigger and better things. "Actually they didn't do Trapper dirty at all but they had EVERY reason the one they left dirty was Stevenson I could write paragraphs upon paragraphs on that but I am tired. I really wanna know who the guy was at NBC that was in Stevensons ear telling him he'll take over a late night talk show or have his own syndicates program (he did but it was terrible)," the Reddit user said.
As fans still grapple with the fate of Rogers' popular character, some have found peace in the way the show turned out after his departure. "While I enjoyed Trapper, I think he and Hawkeye were just too similar of characters. Like theres only so much you can do with the womanizing handsy doctor character, so I get why Wayne left. I think BJ [Mike Farrell] and Hawkeye complemented each other but were different enough to fit there own niches," a Reddit user admitted.