Decades Later, This M*A*S*H Character's Exit Still Infuriates Fans

At the start of the hit war dramedy "M*A*S*H", Wayne Rogers starred as the fan-favorite Trapper John alongside Alan Alda's "Hawkeye" Pierce. While the sitcom went on for 11 historic seasons from 1972 to 1983 and Rogers was slated to be a star, he ultimately left after just Season 3 to the dismay of the producers and fans alike. His lead character was discharged during the first episode of Season 4 in an anticlimactic ending to his story — the moment didn't even take place onscreen.

Rogers' reason for leaving was not dissimilar to why George Clooney left his role as Dr. Doug Ross on "ER," which was a desire for a career shift. But in Rogers' case, he had also grown tired of playing second fiddle to Alda's character, who was starting to receive more screentime due to audience appeal. After leaving "M*A*S*H", Rogers went on to star in "City of Angels," which was short-lived with only one season.

Over half a century later, "M*A*S*H" fans still take to the internet to air out their frustrations with Rogers and his character's sudden departure. "What saddens me a bit in-universe is that Trapper never got in touch with Hawkeye after he left. No letter, no phone call, no photo or postcard or package of goodies from the states," a Reddit user said. The actor's reason for leaving also proved less favorable among viewers than the real reason Gary Burghoff left his role as Radar on "M*A*S*H," as it came off as more egotistical and bitter due to his rumored resentment over Alda stealing the show. "As much as I love Trapper, I feel Wayne's ego would have eventually caused problems," one Reddit user speculated.