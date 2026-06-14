Not Brennan Elliott, Not Warren Christie: Nikki Deloach's Favorite Hallmark Co-Star Isn't A Secret
Nikki DeLoach has shared screentime with some of Hallmark's biggest stars — including Warren Christie and Brennan Elliott — but she only has one favorite co-star. When speaking with Woman's World about the camaraderie among Hallmark actors and how the network listens to its stars' ideas, she singled out one by name. "I can't even tell you how grateful I am that I came along at a time where that was happening because it offers me the opportunity to tell such a variety of different stories ... and work with so many different people who I love and I respect, and also to work with some of the same people who are beloved to me like Andrew Walker, he's like a brother to me," she said.
If you've been following their careers, you know that DeLoach means it. Over the years, the pair has starred in a slew of Hallmark films, starting with "A Dream of Christmas" in 2016. But that festive flick was far from their last team-up (or gushing session). In 2023, while promoting their movie "Curious Caterer: Grilling Season," DeLoach had nothing but positive things to say about Walker. "I truly love Andrew Walker so much, like, [he's] family," she told Us Weekly. "And the fact that we get to go to that and work together and do these movies, it's so cool." But if you thought that the love was one-sided, think again, because Walker is just as smitten with DeLoach!
Andrew Walker is also fond of Nikki DeLoach
There are many Hallmark stars who haven't worked together, but should, but this obviously isn't the case for Andrew Walker and Nikki DeLoach. Whether playing love interests or friends, the beloved actors have perfected the art of onscreen chemistry while navigating the network's family-friendly plots. And we can thank their real-life bond for that! "I just love you so much and I feel so fortunate to work with you and I feel [like] it's just an incredible learning experience," Walker shared with DeLoach for Us Weekly. "And then I get this opportunity to be working the most with Nikki, which is just such an awesome place to be." As for why he's so smitten? She manages to both support and challenge him. But also ... "We got the same work ethic," he continued, adding, "It's a beautiful thing we got going on."
Of course, fans are just as fond of both Walker and DeLoach together, and they've never had any problem letting them know! "And I have to say, the first Christmas convention that we did, I probably met 4,000 people, and 3,950 of them told me that Andrew and I were their favorites, us together specifically," DeLoach shared with ET in February 2023 while doing media rounds for "Curious Caterers: Grilling Season." Walker, of course, echoed this sentiment, adding, "Yeah, same deal. People coming over and saying, 'Andrew, oh my gosh, great to meet you. But Nikki and you, you guys, you two are just...' It's amazing."