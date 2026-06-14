Not Brennan Elliott, Not Warren Christie: Nikki Deloach's Favorite Hallmark Co-Star Isn't A Secret

Nikki DeLoach has shared screentime with some of Hallmark's biggest stars — including Warren Christie and Brennan Elliott — but she only has one favorite co-star. When speaking with Woman's World about the camaraderie among Hallmark actors and how the network listens to its stars' ideas, she singled out one by name. "I can't even tell you how grateful I am that I came along at a time where that was happening because it offers me the opportunity to tell such a variety of different stories ... and work with so many different people who I love and I respect, and also to work with some of the same people who are beloved to me like Andrew Walker, he's like a brother to me," she said.

If you've been following their careers, you know that DeLoach means it. Over the years, the pair has starred in a slew of Hallmark films, starting with "A Dream of Christmas" in 2016. But that festive flick was far from their last team-up (or gushing session). In 2023, while promoting their movie "Curious Caterer: Grilling Season," DeLoach had nothing but positive things to say about Walker. "I truly love Andrew Walker so much, like, [he's] family," she told Us Weekly. "And the fact that we get to go to that and work together and do these movies, it's so cool." But if you thought that the love was one-sided, think again, because Walker is just as smitten with DeLoach!