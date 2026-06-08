Queen Camilla & Kate Middleton Appear To Make Major Fashion Faux Pas, But Critics Have It All Wrong

Both Princess Catherine and Queen Camilla came under fire for their outfits at a wedding, but the fashion critics appear to have been too quick to judge. On June 6, King Charles III's nephew Peter Phillips married Harriet Sperling. It was a major showing for the royals as Charles attended with Camilla, and Catherine went with Prince William. The Princess of Wales arrived in a cream-colored tweed dress by Rolan Mouret. It featured a V-cut neckline with a folded collar, short sleeves, and a long, billowing skirt. A tweed belt cinched it in at the waist. Catherine accessorized with a wide-brimmed hat with a yellowish tinge and finished her look with nude-colored heels. Camilla wore an off-white dress that had a pastel-yellow hue. Her layered outfit included a jacket with scalloped edges that was the same color as her jacket. She also completed her look with a large white hat.

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When onlookers discussed the dresses worn, some believed it was one of Catherine's most inappropriate outfits, as they accused her and Camilla of breaking wedding protocol by wearing white. This sparked debate among fashionistas on Reddit. "I thought it was impolite to wear white to a wedding," one user commented. More keen-eyed observers pointed out that both Catherine and Camilla's color schemes featured subtle pastel hues, making them suitable for the spring season. "Catherine is wearing a light tan dress ... and Camilla is in a pale yellow outfit. All perfectly acceptable," one user responded. Others pointed out that wedding fashion protocol across the pond is less strict than stateside. "It's completely fine to wear cream and pastel shades to a wedding in the UK," one wrote.

This wasn't the first time Catherine was accused of making a glaring fashion mistake at a wedding.