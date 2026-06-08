Queen Camilla & Kate Middleton Appear To Make Major Fashion Faux Pas, But Critics Have It All Wrong
Both Princess Catherine and Queen Camilla came under fire for their outfits at a wedding, but the fashion critics appear to have been too quick to judge. On June 6, King Charles III's nephew Peter Phillips married Harriet Sperling. It was a major showing for the royals as Charles attended with Camilla, and Catherine went with Prince William. The Princess of Wales arrived in a cream-colored tweed dress by Rolan Mouret. It featured a V-cut neckline with a folded collar, short sleeves, and a long, billowing skirt. A tweed belt cinched it in at the waist. Catherine accessorized with a wide-brimmed hat with a yellowish tinge and finished her look with nude-colored heels. Camilla wore an off-white dress that had a pastel-yellow hue. Her layered outfit included a jacket with scalloped edges that was the same color as her jacket. She also completed her look with a large white hat.
When onlookers discussed the dresses worn, some believed it was one of Catherine's most inappropriate outfits, as they accused her and Camilla of breaking wedding protocol by wearing white. This sparked debate among fashionistas on Reddit. "I thought it was impolite to wear white to a wedding," one user commented. More keen-eyed observers pointed out that both Catherine and Camilla's color schemes featured subtle pastel hues, making them suitable for the spring season. "Catherine is wearing a light tan dress ... and Camilla is in a pale yellow outfit. All perfectly acceptable," one user responded. Others pointed out that wedding fashion protocol across the pond is less strict than stateside. "It's completely fine to wear cream and pastel shades to a wedding in the UK," one wrote.
This wasn't the first time Catherine was accused of making a glaring fashion mistake at a wedding.
Kate Middleton ruffled feathers at Meghan Markle's wedding
The most backlash to Princess Catherine's wedding attire came in May 2018. When Prince Harry married Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle, a bunch of hit pieces were written by the media attacking Catherine's ensemble. For the occasion, Catherine opted for an off-white dress jacket. The piece had long sleeves and a skirt that hit just above her knees. To complete the look, the Princess of Wales accessorized with a large fascinator adorned with yellow flowers. Officially, the outfit was listed as "primrose yellow," per Elle, but it looked close to white in many photos.
Some believed Catherine chose the wedding dress because of her feud with Meghan and that she was deliberately attempting to upstage the bride on her big day. Multiple think pieces were written bashing Catherine's perceived fashion faux pas, such as The Sydney Morning Herald's "Why Kate Middleton's wedding outfit was a poor choice." Users on X, then Twitter, also accused Catherine of openly thumbing her nose at wedding decorum and her new sister-in-law. "Wait, Kate Middleton wore white to the wedding? #Rude," one person tweeted after seeing her off-yellow attire. "Kate Middleton wore white to the wedding. #TalkAboutAPowerMove," another wrote.
Long before those nuptials, Catherine had been wearing muted pastel colors to other weddings. In July 2011, when she attended the nuptials of Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall, Catherine wore a light gold and white coat dress. Similar to other weddings, she completed the outfit with a floral, wide-brimmed hat that looked almost white. Rocking light cream and pastel-infused outfits at weddings in the United Kingdom just seems to be the norm.