These Were The Worst-Dressed Celebs At The 2026 Tony Awards
The 2026 Tony Awards were a fabulous affair, as expected, with the theater industry's best coming out to celebrate each other together. The plays and musicals nominated were a range of different stories sure to entice anyone, from the popular new musical "Schmigadoon!" to the latest revival of the critically-acclaimed "Death of a Salesman" play. Pink hosted the show for the first time, and the night was filled with plenty of exciting performances and moving speeches from the winners. But along with the awards presented at the show, there were also winners and losers on the red carpet. Or in this case, the blue carpet.
Actors, designers, producers, and more arrived at the awards show in their best looks. But as for whether or not their ensembles were really top-tier, that's up for debate. Still, there were a few celebrity guests at the 2026 Tony Awards who clearly should have given their outfits another look before heading out the door. The Tony Awards are more likely to be a place for experimentation in fashion than, say, the Oscars or Golden Globes, but that doesn't mean you can wear just anything.
In years past, the worst-dressed celebrities at the Tony Awards featured a surprising range of outfits, from ensembles that were too bright to frocks that were too basic or boring. So, now that the 2026 awards show is all said and done, who exactly was the worst-dressed of this year's big event?
Frankie Grande's all-white outfit was ill-fitting and a little boring
Frankie Grande, the brother of singer Ariana Grande and star of the Broadway musical "Titanique," attended the Tony Awards this year in style, but maybe not the right kind. The performer posed for photos in a white two-piece outfit with a cropped sailor-style top and pants that flared out at the bottom to reveal heeled boots.
While his abs peeking out were certainly impressive, the look was a bit of a mess. The material and fit were off, and being monochromatic, the slight difference in hue between the pants and boots was glaring.
Ariana DeBose wore a green gown with strange seams
Ariana DeBose enjoyed the 2026 Tony Awards as a celebrity guest after hosting the show for three years, from 2022 to 2024. With so much experience at this event, you'd think she'd have the dress code down to a science. Unfortunately, DeBose's look this year was simply a bad fit.
The star wore a deep green sleeveless silk dress with a high neckline. While the color was absolutely gorgeous on her, the dress's odd visible seams and unique silhouette just didn't work for her.
Hannah Cruz's tan dress was all wrinkles and dots
Hannah Cruz, who stars in "Chess" alongside Lea Michele, Aaron Tveit, and Nicholas Christopher, wore a long-sleeved tan-colored dress with a mermaid skirt to the Tony Awards this year. The material and lined bodice were striking parts of the ensemble, but they were arguably overshadowed by the strange fit of the sleeves and shoulder area.
The wrinkly sleeves only made the likely accidental creases in the skirt and hip area stand out more. The way the material sat on her shoulders was also perplexing, and the tan color didn't do Cruz any favors.
Deborah Cox's blue sparkling gown clashed with the carpet
Deborah Cox, who is a Broadway regular but currently stars as The Unsinkable Molly Brown in "Titanique," attended the Tony Awards looking like a sparkling jewel. The silhouette of her dress and its unique neckline were great, but it seems safe to say that the color was a poor choice.
The turquoise color of the gown clashed with the dark blue of the carpet and the light blue backdrop. Along with that, there could be an argument here that there is such a thing as too many sparkles, distracting from Cox's natural beauty.
Ella Stiller wore a green dress that was too tame for the Tonys
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor's only daughter, Ella Stiller, has started her career in the entertainment industry, and she made her off-Broadway debut in "Dilaria" in 2025. At the 2026 Tony Awards, she wore a green dress with a tiered skirt and cutouts on the side.
It was a cute dress, and the color worked well with her dark hair, but the outfit was definitely too tame for the venue. The dress needed a pop of something, whether a pattern or a bright accessory, to really make it feel fit for the Tonys.
NSYNC members Joey Fatone and JC Chasez weren't in sync at the 2026 Tony Awards
A couple of members of the hit boy band NSYNC, Joey Fatone and JC Chasez, attended this year's Tony Awards as producers of "Titanique." They walked the carpet in two outfits that, for starters, didn't complement each other, and weren't great on their own either.
Fatone wore black pants and a white suit jacket with a bowtie and white sneakers, while Chasez had on a light blue jacket that blended into the backdrop, black pants, dress shoes, and a bowtie. Both of their ensembles looked like mishmashes of different styles and stood out for all the wrong reasons.
Drew Barrymore's theatrical Tonys look simply didn't work
Drew Barrymore arrived at the Tony Awards in an outfit that was definitely theatrical, but maybe too much so. She wore a white button-up shirt with a long train, loose black pants, and long white gloves.
The ensemble featured a lot of fabric but not enough style, and it was a little too reminiscent of some of the casual outfits she's worn on her viral, award-winning talk show, "The Drew Barrymore Show." Considering it was a special, once-a-year event, fans hoped to see something a little different on the star.