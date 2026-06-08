These Were The Worst-Dressed Celebs At The 2026 Tony Awards

The 2026 Tony Awards were a fabulous affair, as expected, with the theater industry's best coming out to celebrate each other together. The plays and musicals nominated were a range of different stories sure to entice anyone, from the popular new musical "Schmigadoon!" to the latest revival of the critically-acclaimed "Death of a Salesman" play. Pink hosted the show for the first time, and the night was filled with plenty of exciting performances and moving speeches from the winners. But along with the awards presented at the show, there were also winners and losers on the red carpet. Or in this case, the blue carpet.

Actors, designers, producers, and more arrived at the awards show in their best looks. But as for whether or not their ensembles were really top-tier, that's up for debate. Still, there were a few celebrity guests at the 2026 Tony Awards who clearly should have given their outfits another look before heading out the door. The Tony Awards are more likely to be a place for experimentation in fashion than, say, the Oscars or Golden Globes, but that doesn't mean you can wear just anything.

In years past, the worst-dressed celebrities at the Tony Awards featured a surprising range of outfits, from ensembles that were too bright to frocks that were too basic or boring. So, now that the 2026 awards show is all said and done, who exactly was the worst-dressed of this year's big event?