How A '70s Supermodel Sparked One Of Warren Beatty's Most Scandalous Romances

Post love-making, Pat Cleveland told Warren Beatty the truth, that she was married and that their years-long romance needed to come to an official end. Beatty replied, "you were supposed to marry me . . . Divorce him. Marry me!" (via Page Six). Cleveland notes in "Walking with the Muses" that despite his pleas, she held her ground, writing, "Walking away from Warren that day was one of the toughest things I've ever had to do."

While walking away from Beatty would probably prove difficult for anyone, it struck Cleveland even harder, as he was her childhood crush turned real-life lover. Cleveland was 11 years old when she first saw Beatty grace the silver screen. As fate would have it, Cleveland's pre-teen fantasies came true years later.

While Beatty's fling with singer Carly Simon was one of the messiest celebrity affairs of the 1970s, it wasn't his only only one during the decade. His relationship with Cleveland began back in 1975 when they met at a gallery exhibition. Seeing Beatty in the flesh in his prime seemed to make everyone thirsty, and Cleveland certainly wasn't immune to this. Andy Warhol inspired Cleveland to make a move, telling her, "You must have him" (via Page Six). before she walked over and introduced herself. Soon after they met, Beatty sent flowers to Cleveland's modeling agency with the note, "Please call me. Warren." The rest is history. This story alone is proof of Beatty's undeniable charisma, so undeniable, in fact, that walking away from him still stings for Cleveland, even after all these years.