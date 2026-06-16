The Hallmark Movie You Didn't Know Jen Lilley Was Pregnant While Filming

Jen Lilley is one of the celebs you didn't know filmed while pregnant during the production of "Paris, Wine, and Romance," and it's probably because it wasn't her first rodeo. Lilley actually filmed three Hallmark movies during her first pregnancy, and the first one was 2019's "Love Unleashed." Fortunately, Lilley was much earlier in her journey, which made shooting a breeze — except for one little thing. "That one was only challenging because it was cold, but that was the easiest one, I think, far as being pregnant goes," she told IBT in July 2019.

Her director, Christie Will Wolf, also made the shoot exceptionally easy. "She's awesome. We've worked together a lot. So, that was great because I've worked with that crew and Christie on five different movies," she continued, adding, "So, it was like being with family, and they all knew I was pregnant and they were all excited."

Of course, Lilley didn't just prove that she's not the type to let pregnancy slow her down. She also got back to work almost right away. In December 2019, while promoting her Christmas film, "Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday," she revealed that she only took eight weeks of maternity leave after giving birth. And she had her sons to thank for that! "I don't know that I could have done it if Julie, our daughter, had been my first baby," she shared with ET. "She's my first biological, but because I already had two babies before her [one through adoption and the other currently being fostered], I was used to the way a child just turns your life upside down and adapting." She continued, "So, I don't know that I could have done it."