Then And Now: Susan Boyle's Stunning Fashion Glow-Up

Compared to her early days of viral fame, Susan Boyle has completely overhauled her appearance. The singer became an overnight sensation when her performance on "Britain's Got Talent" took the internet by storm in April 2009. Part of what made Boyle so captivating was her unrefined looks, as she had wild brown and gray curls and untouched eyebrows. At a glance, she seemed to put little thought into how she presented herself to the public. Shortly after her clip went viral, Boyle posed for photos for The Sun where she had dyed her grays and tweaked her eyebrows. Not all fans were eager to see the Scottish-born singer adopt a more traditionally glamorous look. "But our readers think this is as far as she should go. We want her to stay one of us, not get hair extensions and a fake tan," The Sun's fashion editor, Toni Jones, said after the pics were published (via Today).

Almost 10 years after she rose to fame, Boyle realized her career path could have been different. "The biggest change was really the instant fame, from being a wee unknown lady with a cat," she told People in January 2019. Boyle also stressed how it was important to stay grounded. "I don't ever want to become a diva," she added.

Perhaps Boyle fell short of becoming a "diva," but she began to look the part after experiencing a serious makeover. Over time, she lost the curls and dyed her brown hair bright blond. The "BGT" star changed so much that she had to shoot down chatter that she had undergone cosmetic procedures. "I've had nothing done at all. ... This is all real," Boyle told The Sun in June 2026. Below, you can track Boyle's transformation from her early days in the spotlight to her eventual glow-up.