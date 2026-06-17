Then And Now: Susan Boyle's Stunning Fashion Glow-Up
Compared to her early days of viral fame, Susan Boyle has completely overhauled her appearance. The singer became an overnight sensation when her performance on "Britain's Got Talent" took the internet by storm in April 2009. Part of what made Boyle so captivating was her unrefined looks, as she had wild brown and gray curls and untouched eyebrows. At a glance, she seemed to put little thought into how she presented herself to the public. Shortly after her clip went viral, Boyle posed for photos for The Sun where she had dyed her grays and tweaked her eyebrows. Not all fans were eager to see the Scottish-born singer adopt a more traditionally glamorous look. "But our readers think this is as far as she should go. We want her to stay one of us, not get hair extensions and a fake tan," The Sun's fashion editor, Toni Jones, said after the pics were published (via Today).
Almost 10 years after she rose to fame, Boyle realized her career path could have been different. "The biggest change was really the instant fame, from being a wee unknown lady with a cat," she told People in January 2019. Boyle also stressed how it was important to stay grounded. "I don't ever want to become a diva," she added.
Perhaps Boyle fell short of becoming a "diva," but she began to look the part after experiencing a serious makeover. Over time, she lost the curls and dyed her brown hair bright blond. The "BGT" star changed so much that she had to shoot down chatter that she had undergone cosmetic procedures. "I've had nothing done at all. ... This is all real," Boyle told The Sun in June 2026. Below, you can track Boyle's transformation from her early days in the spotlight to her eventual glow-up.
At first, Susan Boyle remained mostly unchanged after her 2009 viral fame
Shortly after she went viral for her stirring performance on "Britain's Got Talent" in April 2009, Susan Boyle was photographed walking in her hometown of Blackburn, Scotland. She had traded out the ill-fitting dress worn on "BGT" for a multi-colored dress and a slick-looking leather jacket. Despite the new threads, Boyle had yet to touch her hair, which was styled in unkempt curls and peppered with streaks of gray. The singer also left her bushy eyebrows untouched. She appeared at ease with her au naturel look, which would slowly be given the glow-up treatment in the ensuing years.
In 2010, the singer's subtle hair change made a big difference
A year after she was catapulted into the spotlight, Susan Boyle made an appearance to promote her autobiography, "The Woman I Was Born To Be." The stylistic evolution of the "Perfect Day" singer was underway by this point. Boyle had replaced the tight frilly curls with light curls, and the grays were noticeably missing as she opted to dye her hair a light auburn shade. Boyle sported a layered ear-length bob with side-swept bangs. The hair may have been the biggest change, but Boyle also touched up her eyebrows, which were far thinner. Most importantly, the big smile that she wore suggested that she was enjoying the limelight.
She gave her wardrobe a glamorous update in 2017
When Susan Boyle attended the Edinburgh International Film Festival in July 2017, it was clear she was coming into her own sartorially. Boyle appeared to be spending her money on stylists, as she posed confidently on the red carpet in a turquoise-colored peplum gown that gave off vintage vibes. The dress featured a beaded lacy top with three-quarter length sleeves, a full-length satin skirt, and a belt around the waist to cinch in the midsection. At the time, Boyle continued keeping her gray hair at bay, dyeing it auburn and wearing it styled in light curls.
Susan Boyle snipped off some hair and added more sparkle to her look in 2018
Almost a decade after her breakthrough performance, Susan Boyle looked nearly unrecognizable when she attended an "America's Got Talent: The Champions" event in October 2018. For the glitzy occasion, the Scottish singer wore a black and silver sequined dress. She flashed some skin, as the number had a scooped neckline and short sleeves. She accessorized with a matching silver pendant necklace. Boyle had added blond highlights to her auburn-colored locks and was now sporting a bixie-style cut that was fluffy at the back with bangs in the front. She also applied some red lipstick and blush, which helped her glow on the red carpet.
In 2023, she stepped her style up another notch with a sleek bob and sequined gown
Fans were given a treat in June 2023 when Susan Boyle joined the cast of "Les Misérables!" for a special performance on "Britain's Got Talent." While belting out lyrics from the musical that helped make her a star, Boyle wore a cobalt blue beaded gown that was backless with feathered sleeves. Besides showcasing her singing talents in the stunning dress, the "BGT" alum also gave fans an eyeful of her new locks. The unruly curls from her early days were nearly completely gone. Boyle's hair was straightened with light waves on the ends, and she had added a significant amount of blond to the coloring.
In 2025, Susan Boyle entered her blond bombshell era
Susan Boyle had fully transitioned her hair to blond by the time she attended the Pride of Scotland Awards in June 2025. Her hair was styled a bixie cut, and the sides were loosely curled. The blond locks were accented with streaks of reddish-brown, which hinted at her old hairstyle. It was a rare occasion where Boyle caked on the makeup, as she applied a thick coat of crimson lipstick and plenty of rouge on her cheeks. The beauty products stood out in contrast with her fair skin and the ivory-colored ensemble she flaunted while posing for photographers.
Her October 2025 awards show look screamed loud luxury
Fans were buzzing over Susan Boyle's hair transformation when she showed up for the Pride of Britain Awards in October 2025. Her hair was dyed a light shade of golden blond, and she wore it in a bob, complete with textured bangs that flattered her features. Not only did she turn heads with her bold hairstyle choice, but Boyle looked every bit the music superstar in a light gray dress with black floral designs. To finish off her glam look, Boyle added a thick black fur stole that was flung over her shoulders, plus she wore a large pearl necklace around her neck.
She stepped out as a swagged-out Anna Wintour look-alike in May 2026
In May 2026, Susan Boyle showed fans that her blond bob was here to stay, and she also showed off a new style. Many fans were shouting the same thing when Boyle revealed her dramatic new look in an Instagram post. She was captured walking outside with her bright blond hair color — and sharply cut blunt bangs — while rocking a full-length brown fur coat. Further adding to the diva persona, Boyle rocked a pair of dark shades. Fans appeared to love the bold look as they sounded off in the comment section, comparing the bob-haired singer to Anna Wintour.