Then & Now: The Evolution Of Linda Hunt Since Her NCIS Debut
Many well-known actors today got their start in theater, and Linda Hunt's story is no exception. The New Jersey-born actor made her Broadway debut in the 1975 play "Ah, Wilderness!," and five years later she was cast as Mrs Oxheart in the Robert Altman-directed film "Popeye." Hunt rose to prominence in 1984 after winning an Academy Award for playing a man in "The Year of Living Dangerously."
In her acceptance speech, the celebrated actor likened the role to "water from the moon," an Indonesian phrase in the film that describes the unattainable (via YouTube). Hunt has landed several roles on big and small screens, including Mrs. Sanders in the television movie "The Room Upstairs," Judge Zoey Hiller in the ABC series "The Practice," and Kathryn in the 1997 movie "Eat Your Heart Out."
In 2009, she made her debut in her most prominent role yet as Henrietta "Hetty" Lange in the CBS series "NCIS: Los Angeles." Lange, an operations manager tasked with catering to the agents' needs, eventually became a fan favorite. Since entering the crime drama scene, Hunt has won more awards, continued to lend her voice to multiple voice-over projects, and marked personal milestones, such as her 10th wedding anniversary. Keep reading for more on her amazing evolution.
Linda Hunt's character, Henrietta Hetty Lange, quickly became a fan favorite
Henrietta "Hetty" Lange was just as qualified as the special agents she was serving. While agents like G. Callen (Chris O'Donnell) joined the CIA at 18, Lange — who was raised in a refugee camp — began working for the organization and saw duty in Germany, Afghanistan, and Russia. Lange was honored with a CIA Intelligence Star and the Defense Intelligence Agency Award of Merit. She also impressively earned a degree in computer science from UCLA.
Lange delivered some amusing lines, which may have helped her warm the hearts of fans. Some diehards thought that she was cut from the same cloth as Edna Mode, the half-Japanese, half-German fashion designer from Pixar's "The Incredibles." Hunt's co-star, Eric Christian Olsen, who portrayed Marty Deeks on "NCIS: Los Angeles," explained that the mastery of her character was almost innate.
"I think Linda Hunt is the ground that Hetty stands on," he opined in a December 2019 chat with Cinema Blend. "The foundation that gives it that gravitas comes from deep within the bones of Linda Hunt. I think that's why it's such a powerful character." Hunt herself wasn't oblivious to her young fanbase, and she believed that Lange's popularity had everything to do with being at a disadvantage. "I think that anybody who is an underdog, who kicks ass and tells the truth, is a tremendous attraction to the kids," she told Entertainment Weekly in 2013.
She continued her work as narrator on the God of War video game series
From a young age, Linda Hunt struggled to blend in with the crowd. "I was totally alienated by school almost from the first day," the actor told The Bulletin in 1991. Hunt was set apart by her stature — she reportedly stands 4 feet 9 inches tall — but she also possessed one unique feature: a resonant baritone that eventually became one of her greatest assets. Over the years, Hunt has lent her voice to various projects, including the 2009 short film "The Crooked Eye," the television series "Nightmare Classics," and the Jan Nickman-directed movie "Third Stone from the Sun."
One of Hunt's most notable voice roles is as the narrator in the "God of War" video game series. She began working with the franchise at its inception in 2005 and continued to reprise her role in subsequent releases. 2010 was a busy year for Hunt, as she featured in not one but two releases: "God of War III" and "God of War: Ghost of Sparta." At the time of writing, her last known feature was on the 2013 release "God of War: Ascension," but it was not her final voice acting role.
Hunt did more than simply narrate the games. She was the voice of Gaia, who possesses numerous titles, including the Goddess of the Earth, Mother of all Creation, and is the grandmother/great-grandmother of the Olympian Gods. Naturally, the gig made Hunt more popular with younger audiences. "Every once in a while, a kid will say, 'You're that lady who is in my game — the war game.'" the actor shared in her conversation with Entertainment Weekly.
She won her first Teen Choice Award for her portrayal of Henrietta 'Hetty' Lange
Linda Hunt's portrayal of Billy Kwan in "The Year of Living Dangerously" remains her most awarded role. Besides scooping up an Academy Award for playing the character, she was also named best supporting actress at the 1983 Australian Film Institute Awards. That year, Hunt also received a jury award. Her winning streak for best supporting actress continued with awards from the Boston Society of Film Critics, the Kansas City Film Critics, and even the Los Angeles Film Critics Association. She would later receive two nominations for her recurring role on "The Practice."
Hunt's second-most awarded role is that of Henrietta "Hetty" Lange on CBS's "NCIS: Los Angeles." In 2011, she was nominated for Choice TV Actress: Action at the Teen Choice Awards. Hunt was up against many other talented actors, including Lyndsy Fonseca, who portrayed Alexandra Udinov on "Nikita"; Grace Park, known for her role as Officer Kono Kalakaua on "Hawaii Five-0"; and Yvonne Strahovski from "Chuck." Of course, Hunt took the award home, joining an elite circle of winners that included "Bad Teacher" star Cameron Diaz. Hunt won the same award the following year.
Linda Hunt and Karen Klein renovated their Los Angeles home
Being a regular television actor is a well-paying job. According to a 2010 TV Guide report, lead actors at the time earned between $75,000 and $125,000 per episode. As expected, some actors were smiling all the way to the bank, including "NCIS" alum Mark Harmon, who was reportedly earning a whopping $375,000 per episode. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Linda Hunt has an estimated net worth of $12 million. In a 2013 interview with CBS, when asked how her late parents would have felt about her career, Hunt said, "They'd be so happy that I'm earning a check every week! A paycheck every week — they would be thrilled!"
Hunt earned enough money to purchase a two-bedroom bungalow with her partner, Karen Klein. The 1919 masterpiece looks normal on the outside, but its interior reflects rich taste, featuring antique doors, purple and green graphic walls, and wooden flooring. "This house has whimsy and a special kind of elegance," Hunt told the Los Angeles Times in September 2014.
The couple's living room features numerous antique pieces, including a bench that serves as a table, a wooden cabinet, and a floor lamp. At the time of their interview, Hunt and Klein had just completed a renovation led by Linda Brettler, a Harvard graduate with a Masters of Architecture degree from UCLA. Brettler adjusted the hallway layout, turned one bedroom into a library/guest room, and added a sunroom to replace a deck. Of course, she included a personal touch — a wall that paid tribute to Hunt's collection of New Yorker magazine covers.
She played Dr. Lipschweiss in the Renée Felice Smith-directed film The Relationtrip
Linda Hunt's acting skills were often admired by her co-stars. "Anytime I can watch her work, it's like a masterclass, and I'm just a student and I bow down to the great Linda Hunt," actor Renée Felice Smith told TV Insider. Smith added that shooting a final scene with Hunt on the CBS series was surreal. She portrayed Penelope "Nell" Jones on "NCIS: Los Angeles," an intelligence analyst assigned to Henrietta "Hetty" Lange's Office of Special Projects (OSP).
Although Nell left "NCIS: Los Angeles," Hunt and Smith have worked on other projects. In 2017, Hunt appeared in the movie "The Relationtrip," which was co-directed by Smith. The film tells the story of Beck (Renée Felice Smith) and Liam (Matt Bush), a pair of friends who have no interest in dating. The duo connects through their mutual distrust of romance, but a friendly trip marks the beginning of a series of unexpected twists. Hunt portrayed the character Dr. Lipschweiss, who once again became a fan favorite.
"I love this woman," one fan wrote under a photo of Hunt as Dr. Lipschweiss, shared on Instagram. Most film critics thought that the indie rom-com, which premiered at the SXSW Film Festival, missed the mark. However, it did receive a nod at the BendFilm Festival, where it was honored with a best cinematography award. "The Relationtrip" was also a hit at the Dallas Film Festival. Overall, Hunt's willingness to be in the film was a reflection of the good relationship she shared with her co-stars.
She marked 10 years of being officially married to Karen Klein
Linda Hunt and retired therapist Karen Klein have reportedly been a couple since 1987. Just like some of our favorite celebs, the duo's marriage is refreshingly normal. The amusing story of how they first crossed paths has everything to do with Hunt's style. "I was kind of struck [by] Linda's corduroys," Klein shared in their joint interview with CBS News. The couple dated for more than two decades before finally tying the knot in 2008.
Their wedding-day style was a testament to the pair's love for the simpler things in life. Hunt donned an understated white pantsuit that could easily have been pulled from Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign wardrobe, while Klein wore a minimalist, free-flowing dress. The duo accessorized their looks with chunky necklaces in contrasting colors. Klein and Hunt also showed a bit of their playful side in their chat with the outlet.
"Karen's six years younger, but I forgive her daily," the "Stranger than Fiction" actor joked. "I do, I forgive you for being younger." Although the duo's chosen professions were worlds apart, they clearly bonded over a shared sense of humor. The pair join a long list of stars who have chosen not to have children and instead dedicate their time to their three pet dogs. 2018 marked 10 years since the couple said, "I do."
Linda Hunt took a break from NCIS: Los Angeles after an accident
Linda Hunt was unfortunately involved in a car crash in July 2018. According to reports, the "Scorpion" actor was behind the wheel of a black SUV that smashed into another SUV as she was turning left. "Yesterday I was involved in a minor traffic accident and taken to the hospital. I'm pleased to report I'm recovering well and have no serious injuries," Hunt confirmed in a statement to the press (via CBS News). "Thank you for all the well wishes! I'm looking forward to starting production on NCIS: Los Angeles later this summer."
Unfortunately for "NCIS: Los Angeles" fans, Hunt remained off-screen for most of Season 10 of the series. Her character's voice was only heard at the beginning of the season, while the on-screen explanation for her absence was that she was in Washington, D.C., with Shay Mosely (Nia Long). The pair got in trouble after Henrietta "Hetty" Lange's team went rogue on a mission to rescue Mosely's son. The squad came within a hair's breadth of not making it back safely.
Of course, Lange's fans had questions, and she did not hesitate to give updates on her health. In a statement obtained by TV Line in November 2018, Hunt thanked her supporters for showing concern throughout her healing journey. The beloved actor further disclosed that she would make an on-screen comeback, writing, "Though I had hoped to return to playing Hetty at the start of the season, I had to take some additional time to recover. I look forward to returning later this season."
Her dramatic return on screen was welcome by NCIS: Los Angeles fans
Linda Hunt's character, Henrietta "Hetty" Lange, returned to "NCIS: Los Angeles" in the 2019 episode, "Till Death Do Us Part." As expected, her late S10 entry was dramatic. As if drawing inspiration from her accident, Lange crashed a yellow car through a wall just as a fight was about to break out. The scene, set before the wedding ceremony of Marty Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) and Kensi Blye's (Daniela Ruah), saw Lange officiate their marriage.
It goes without saying that Hunt's fans were impressed and excited for her comeback. "Omg..I cried when I seen her. That was a great entrance Hetty..love you, so excited your back!!!" one such fan wrote on X. Hunt's delivery — a subtle shock, an amusing exit out of the car, and a memorable one-liner — spoke highly of her acting chops. "She can give you so much with so few words," "NCIS: Los Angeles" writer and supervising producer Andrew Bartels later opined in a February 2020 chat with TV Insider.
Hunt's co-stars were also excited. Ruah, who has also had an amazing evolution, was constantly taking selfies with the "Yours, Mine & Ours" actor on set. She even teared up, as she admitted in an interview with TV Line. Olsen, on the other hand, told Hunt to brace herself for a night full of hugs. "There's something about her gravitas that anchors the show," he explained to the outlet, all while echoing Bartels' sentiments about Hunt's remarkable acting skills.
She became less available for filming during the final season of NCIS: Los Angeles
The joy Henrietta "Hetty" Lange's fans felt when she returned to "NCIS: Los Angeles" was short-lived; it was only a matter of time before she appeared less frequently on the show. According to executive producer R. Scott Gemmill, Linda Hunt's role was gradually reduced because of the COVID-19 pandemic. By October 2022, the "Solo: A Star Wars Story" actor had not appeared on screen for at least a year. Still, Gemmill maintained in an October 2022 conversation with Variety that she was "an integral force within the agency."
"NCIS: Los Angeles" was canceled after airing for 14 seasons. During the final season, Lange featured in a crossover episode in which all the "NCIS" franchises came together under one umbrella. She left a coded audio recording for G. Callen (Chris O'Donnell) and Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) to decode. At the time, Lange's last confirmed location was in Syria, and her last on-screen appearance was in Season 13.
In the end, Lange was still a part of the series' finale. She left a note that was read at G. Callen's (Chris O'Donnell) and Anna Kolchek's (Bar Paly) wedding, giving the couple a honeymoon in Morocco. She also had one last assignment for Callen and Hanna. According to Gemmill, the ending was largely shaped by Hunt's absence. "I'd hoped that if Linda was available, the finale would've been a rescue mission to find Hetty," he told TV Insider.
Linda Hunt stepped away from the spotlight and lives a quiet life with her wife
Growing up, Linda Hunt had one dream: to be "bigger than life," as she told CBS News. And when she had achieved her major life goal — a fanbase that adores her to bits — the actor retreated to a quiet life with her spouse, Karen Klein. In August 2025, Hunt and Karen were spotted taking a walk with an assistant during a rare public appearance. The then 80-year-old television star appeared to be at ease in casual wear: a white t-shirt adorned with a fun dog design, a pair of washed light-gray denim jeans, and black New Balance sneakers.
Klein also chose a laid-back outfit: a pair of well-worn blue denim jeans, a short-sleeved black-and-white striped shirt, and a gray sweatshirt tied around her waist. She chose a pair of sleek all-black sneakers to match. In many ways, Hunt was always anticipating such a quiet retirement (this isn't strange, as celebrated actors like Matt LeBlanc have also expressed their dreams of early retirement). "I look forward to a time when I don't have to work anymore," Hunt told CBS News in 2013. "Which is close at hand, I think."