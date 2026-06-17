Then & Now: The Evolution Of Linda Hunt Since Her NCIS Debut

Many well-known actors today got their start in theater, and Linda Hunt's story is no exception. The New Jersey-born actor made her Broadway debut in the 1975 play "Ah, Wilderness!," and five years later she was cast as Mrs Oxheart in the Robert Altman-directed film "Popeye." Hunt rose to prominence in 1984 after winning an Academy Award for playing a man in "The Year of Living Dangerously."

In her acceptance speech, the celebrated actor likened the role to "water from the moon," an Indonesian phrase in the film that describes the unattainable (via YouTube). Hunt has landed several roles on big and small screens, including Mrs. Sanders in the television movie "The Room Upstairs," Judge Zoey Hiller in the ABC series "The Practice," and Kathryn in the 1997 movie "Eat Your Heart Out."

In 2009, she made her debut in her most prominent role yet as Henrietta "Hetty" Lange in the CBS series "NCIS: Los Angeles." Lange, an operations manager tasked with catering to the agents' needs, eventually became a fan favorite. Since entering the crime drama scene, Hunt has won more awards, continued to lend her voice to multiple voice-over projects, and marked personal milestones, such as her 10th wedding anniversary. Keep reading for more on her amazing evolution.