Inside '70s Heartthrob Warren Beatty's Bachelor Lifestyle Before Annette Bening

Now entering his 90s, Warren Beatty is long removed from his last feature-length film project — the 2016 period rom-com "Rules Don't Apply" — and even further removed from his heyday in the 1960s and '70s. Nevertheless, his name continues to be mentioned alongside those of the Tinseltown elite. And while his exploits as an actor and director have won fame and garnered accolades, it's not just his work in the film industry that cemented his legend.

Rather, it's his longstanding reputation as one of Hollywood's most notorious lotharios. While he's currently part of one of show biz's most enduring power couples — having been married to fellow actor and "Bugsy" co-star, Annette Bening, since 1992 — Beatty lived the ultimate bachelor's life beforehand. Between the late '50s and the early '90s, he romanced a veritable who's-who of entertainment's most desirable female stars. As a result, he reportedly finds himself standing shoulder to shoulder with celebs who claim to have slept with over 1,000 people. In Beatty's case, though, the hyperbole may just be true.

Here's a look at the bachelor years and wild lifestyle that Beatty left behind when he married Bening.