5 Celebs Who Contributed To Their Characters' On-Screen Fashion

Big-budget film and TV productions generally have a wardrobe department, but that doesn't mean stars can't bring some of their own pieces to the set. On the contrary, a number of actors have brought their own clothing and accessories to work, and sometimes, that's what really sold their character.

Kicking things off with Hollywood royalty, we have Grace Kelly. After her marriage to Prince Rainier of Monaco, Kelly retired from the screen, but she churned out one last film before she walked down the aisle. That was the 1956 "High Society," which was already fitting given her own upper class upbringing, but even more relevant given that she was about to become a real-life princess. However, her own high society lore wasn't the only thing Kelly brought to her character. Another notable detail was her character Tracy Lord's engagement ring, which happened to be gifted to her by her hubby-to-be.

We say "gifted," because while some have said Lord's engagement ring was Kelly's own, she'd originally been given a different band when the prince proposed. As for "High Society," Kelly was set to wear a costume jewelry ring for the part, per Brides. That simply wouldn't do for Her Serene Highness, though, and Rainier told his bride he'd buy her another (read: real) ring, specifically for the role but for her to alternate with the original band. As anyone who has seen "High Society" will know, Kelly took him up on the offer, and the rest is history.