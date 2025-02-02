Kelly Rutherford's Rarely-Seen Son Hermes Looks So Grown Up Now

In light of just how messy Kelly Rutherford's custody battle with her ex-husband has been, it should come as no surprise that we haven't seen much of her kids over the years. However, now that her son Hermes Gustaf Daniel Giersch is 18, the former "Gossip Girl" cast member has taken him out on the town.

Despite being kept out of the spotlight for 10 years, Giersch accompanied his mother to a number of Paris Fashion Week events in January 2025. First, he joined her for the January 26 Patou menswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show.

The following day, Giersch accompanied his mom for two more fashion shows: for the Rahul Mishra Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show, and for the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show. Ahead of the Dior show, his mother gave him a specific (and adorable) shout-out. Asked about her plus one by Grazia UK, she beamed that her date for the show was, "The most handsome man in the world, my son." Cue a bunch of Rutherford fans in Grazia UK's Instagram comments section, gushing over how grown-up he was.