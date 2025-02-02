Kelly Rutherford's Rarely-Seen Son Hermes Looks So Grown Up Now
In light of just how messy Kelly Rutherford's custody battle with her ex-husband has been, it should come as no surprise that we haven't seen much of her kids over the years. However, now that her son Hermes Gustaf Daniel Giersch is 18, the former "Gossip Girl" cast member has taken him out on the town.
Despite being kept out of the spotlight for 10 years, Giersch accompanied his mother to a number of Paris Fashion Week events in January 2025. First, he joined her for the January 26 Patou menswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show.
The following day, Giersch accompanied his mom for two more fashion shows: for the Rahul Mishra Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show, and for the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show. Ahead of the Dior show, his mother gave him a specific (and adorable) shout-out. Asked about her plus one by Grazia UK, she beamed that her date for the show was, "The most handsome man in the world, my son." Cue a bunch of Rutherford fans in Grazia UK's Instagram comments section, gushing over how grown-up he was.
Kelly's fans were thrilled to see Hermes post-custody drama
A number of people also addressed the elephant in the room. "So nice to see Kelly with her kids. My heart breaks for everything she went through when they were younger," wrote one. "I read news a decade ago about how she went bankrupt because of custody battle. She married some rich man from Monaco and fees were extremely high. I am glad that she made it," wrote another — and they weren't wrong. Rutherford did lose her money fighting for custody.
One detail to come out regarding Rutherford and her ex-husband's custody drama was a requirement that both parties keep their kids out of the media. That certainly puts Hermes' reappearance into perspective, since he's now an adult. It also explains why his younger sister, Helena Grace Rutherford Giersch, didn't tag along for any of the fabulous events. Granted, some may remember that back in 2012, TMZ reported that Rutherford believed her ex-husband called paparazzi to take snaps of her greeting the kids at a French airport. It's not clear what Daniel Giersch's motive would have been, and he appeared like quite the doting dad in the pics.
Thankfully, the drama seems to have subsided somewhat. Time will tell if Helena goes on public mother-daughter dates with Rutherford when she comes of age. We have no doubts those would be just as fabulous as Hermes' fashion week appearances.