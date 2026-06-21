Alex Cooper Was Grateful That Divorce Rumors Distracted From Her Early Days Of Pregnancy

There was plenty of chatter about marital woes between Alex Cooper and her husband, Matt Kaplan, leading up to Cooper's pregnancy announcement, and the podcast host was actually grateful for those rumors. In May 2026, the Daily Mail reported that one of the strange things about Cooper and Kaplan's marriage was that they fought so much they slept in different beds. "Matt fully courted Alex and was so sweet with her in the beginning," a source told the outlet. "Once they moved in together, that's when things changed," they said. According to the insider, a major source of tension was that the pair was not only married but also business partners, having started the Unwell media network together. If you ask Cooper, those rumors were a blessing in disguise.

Not long after that report was published, the couple attended the YouTube TV upfronts together on May 13. Cooper was stressed because her baby bump had started to show, but she had not announced her pregnancy yet and wanted to keep it under wraps. "I just one day wanted to come on and announce like, 'Oh, I had a baby,'" she said on an episode of her "Call Her Daddy" podcast on June 10. Fortunately for Cooper, the media was not focused on her midsection. "The only rumors that actually came from the carpet is just how miserable my husband and I looked," she added. "It was a win for the Cooper-Kaplans that day," Cooper said about hiding her bump.

Four days after appearing at the upfronts with Kaplan, Cooper willfully showcased her burgeoning bump when she publicly announced her pregnancy in a two-photo Instagram post. The pregnancy announcement and divorce rumors all coincided with a report being released that Kaplan was a major issue at their Unwell media network.