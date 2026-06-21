Alex Cooper Was Grateful That Divorce Rumors Distracted From Her Early Days Of Pregnancy
There was plenty of chatter about marital woes between Alex Cooper and her husband, Matt Kaplan, leading up to Cooper's pregnancy announcement, and the podcast host was actually grateful for those rumors. In May 2026, the Daily Mail reported that one of the strange things about Cooper and Kaplan's marriage was that they fought so much they slept in different beds. "Matt fully courted Alex and was so sweet with her in the beginning," a source told the outlet. "Once they moved in together, that's when things changed," they said. According to the insider, a major source of tension was that the pair was not only married but also business partners, having started the Unwell media network together. If you ask Cooper, those rumors were a blessing in disguise.
Not long after that report was published, the couple attended the YouTube TV upfronts together on May 13. Cooper was stressed because her baby bump had started to show, but she had not announced her pregnancy yet and wanted to keep it under wraps. "I just one day wanted to come on and announce like, 'Oh, I had a baby,'" she said on an episode of her "Call Her Daddy" podcast on June 10. Fortunately for Cooper, the media was not focused on her midsection. "The only rumors that actually came from the carpet is just how miserable my husband and I looked," she added. "It was a win for the Cooper-Kaplans that day," Cooper said about hiding her bump.
Four days after appearing at the upfronts with Kaplan, Cooper willfully showcased her burgeoning bump when she publicly announced her pregnancy in a two-photo Instagram post. The pregnancy announcement and divorce rumors all coincided with a report being released that Kaplan was a major issue at their Unwell media network.
Matt Kaplan reportedly mistreated employees
The same day Alex Cooper posted on social media that she and Matt Kaplan were expecting a child, a source claimed that reports of the couple having marital issues were overblown. "Rumors of tension in the marriage are false, and they're so excited about this new chapter," the insider told People in May 2026. "They've tried to hold out as long as they could before announcing," the source added, which echoed the sentiments Cooper had shared about hiding her bump at the YouTube TV upfronts.
The divorce rumors surrounding the couple had not sprung out of nowhere: They stemmed from a lesser-known truth about Cooper's husband. A report published by Bloomberg in April 2026 accused him of workplace harassment at the couple's joint media company. Sources who spoke to the publication claimed Kaplan had often been a terror to employees at the Unwell media network, which he founded with Cooper. He apparently had "earned a reputation for frequently yelling at staff members." Following that piece, other sources told the Daily Mail that having that information published caused a rift between Cooper and Kaplan, who had been married once before. Unfortunately for Kaplan, the Bloomberg article was not the only information about the workplace misbehavior accusations that was published.
A couple of days after Cooper addressed the divorce rumors on her podcast, a Vanity Fair piece painted Kaplan in an unflattering light. "Behind the scenes, there's this man, her husband, running around wreaking havoc and making people cry, cower [in] fear," an unnamed freelancer who worked at Unwell said in the article published in June 2026. Another former employee told the outlet that Cooper would often see Kaplan say "the nastiest things" to workers and not intervene.