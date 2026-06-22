Hallmark Star Tyler Hynes Shared The Silver Lining 'Timing' Of His Dad's Heartbreaking Death

Days after Tyler Hynes' film, "I'll Be Seeing You," premiered in April 2026, the Hallmark star announced this sad detail: His father, Tony Hynes, had died. "On the morning of April 29th I was left with a boundless amount of love and admiration for a man who gave me an endless amount of what made him, him that has inevitably made me, me..." he wrote alongside an Instagram video featuring home movies from his childhood. "I understand now that I wasn't left at all. Tony Hynes May 11th 1956 — forever, through me and the ones I'll one day leave behind." Fortunately, Tyler was able to find the one silver lining connected to his father's untimely passing.

Tyler is sadly one of several celebs who have suffered a tragic loss, but his devastating chapter had one important upside. Tyler needed to be home after his father died, so when Mother's Day arrived a few days later, he was able to celebrate in person with his mom, Betty Hynes. "The timing couldn't have been better to be home for what has been and will certainly continue to be the most important day of the year," he posted to Instagram for Mother's Day 2026. "I have no greater perspective on life than I do in this moment. And that I owe to my father." He also stated that he'd continue to shower Betty with attention going forward. "But my mother, you will always have my undivided attention and unwavering devotion to making this next chapter of your life as beautiful and vibrant as you are."