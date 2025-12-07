Celebs Who Suffered Tragic Losses In 2025
2025 was a doozy of a year for the general populace. Between economic uncertainty, political unrest, and the hope for a better tomorrow seemingly slipping further away, this year has certainly been one for the history books. But celebrities also went through horrifying misfortunes over the last 12 months. Between the devastating California wildfires that completely ravaged the state's historic, scenic communities to personal health crises that impacted their careers, to the loss of loved ones, Hollywood's best and brightest experienced some major losses in 2025. And they're absolutely heartbreaking!
Goldie Hawn, for example, lost her longtime friend, Diane Keaton, to pneumonia in October. Following Keaton's death, Hawn shared a beautifully poignant message about their bond and the friendship they shared. "Diane, we aren't ready to lose you," she wrote on Instagram. "You've left us with a trail of fairy dust, filled with particles of light and memories beyond imagination." She continued, How do we say goodbye? What words can come to mind when your heart is broken? You never liked praise, so humble, but now you can't tell me to 'shut up' honey. There was, and will be, no one like you." Unfortunately, Hawn was just one of several celebrities who faced a tragic loss in 2025.
Dozens of celebs lost their homes in the California wildfires
2025 started not with a bang, but with a blaze, as devastating wildfires toppled entire communities throughout California. Among the victims were dozens of celebrities who tragically lost their homes in the fires. Some notable names on the long list included Joshua Jackson, Tyra Banks, and Milo Ventimiglia. Jackson, despite the tragic loss, voiced a sentiment shared by many of his celeb peers: Homes are replaceable, but lives are not. "First and most importantly, all the people closest to me affected by the fire are OK," Jackson told The Hollywood Reporter. "My daughter, my family, my neighbors all made it out safely. Sadly my beautiful home did not survive the fires. But today, I feel incredibly lucky to be surrounded by the people I love."
Kelly Clarkson lost her ex-husband and the father of her kids
2025 saw Kelly Clarkson navigate the death of her ex-husband and former manager, Brandon Blackstock, with an admirable sense of grace. Although they had an estranged relationship due to their 2020 divorce and subsequent battle over commissions, Clarkson reportedly decided to take care of Blackstock, who had melanoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer, during his last days. She missed multiple tapings of her beloved talk show and also had to cancel part of her tour. "It's been exhausting and so sad ... Kelly has been working so hard, as well as looking after Brandon," a source revealed to Page Six. "Despite their difficult divorce, he's still the man she loved and still her kids' father." The former couple had two kids together.
Audrey Plaza lost her husband
In January 2025, Jeff Baena, the husband of actor Aubrey Plaza, died by his own hand. It was later reported that the director, who was 47 years old at the time, had been estranged from Plaza for several months prior to his death. However, that unfortunate reality didn't ease Plaza's grief at all. "Sometimes I just want to just dive into it and just be in it," she shared about her grieving process in an April 2025 appearance on Amy Poehler's "Good Hang" podcast. "And then sometimes I just look at it. And then sometimes I just try to get away from it. But it's always there. It's just always there," she added about her longtime love.
Ariana Grande lost her grandmother
Ariana Grande tragically lost her grandmother, Marjorie Grande, over the summer. As Ariana revealed several times over the years, her grandmother was a constant source of joy within her life until the very end. In June 2025, Ariana's mother, Joan Grande, shared the sad news of Marjorie's death online. "We are devastated to share that the beloved matriarch of our family has passed away," she posted in a since-expired Instagram story in June (via People). "Marjorie (Nonna) Grande passed peacefully in her home and was surrounded by her family and loved ones for every moment of her last few weeks." She continued, "We thank you for your love, support and for respecting our privacy as we grieve and celebrate her beautiful, extraordinary life."
Elton John struggled with vision loss
Elton John spent much of 2025 suffering from vision loss. The legendary musician is totally blind in his right eye due to an infection he contracted in 2024. "I can see you, but I can't see TV, I can't read. I can't see my boys playing rugby and soccer, and it has been a very stressful time because I'm used to soaking it all up. It's distressing," he shared with The Times. Unfortunately, he's continued to live with the fallout in 2025, as the vision in his left eye has also declined. Despite his vision loss, John has been determined to remain positive. "I'm really, really lucky," he share with Variety in November 2025. "And this helps me, the AIDS Foundation, because when you think, 'Oh, I'm really feeling sorry for myself,' and you think of these people [affected by the crisis] and how much work we've gotta do ..."