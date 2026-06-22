Robert Redford's Final Photos Show The Actor's Iconic Looks Stood The Test Of Time

Robert Redford was just as well-known for his iconic films during the New Hollywood era as he was for his magnetic on-screen presence. Naturally, the '70s heartthrob looked different in the 2000s, when his career slowed down, but he never lost some of his most powerful features. Even in his later years, Redford, who died at age 89 in September 2025, still boasted the same captivating smile and strong facial structure as he did as a hunky 30- or 40-something-year-old. His fans thought so, too.

In a September 2025 Facebook post featuring one of the last pictures taken of him, Redford sat next to his wife, Sibylle Szaggars, and some friends as they smiled for the camera. Fans highlighted how much of the young Hollywood icon was still visible in his face. "For 88 (as he was in this photo) he looks amazing. Slightly frailer than we are used to but still very handsome. Great hair and jawline for a man that age," one netizen wrote.

Others were similarly impressed by Redford's full head of hair. "Still had that gorgeous head of hair and beautiful smile for a man nearly 90 years old. When you've got it, you've got it no matter what!" one Facebook user raved. Mourning fans believed his good looks reflected what was inside, with many underscoring Redford's activism. "Was a great actor and still very good looking he'll be missed but will live on in his movies, Sundance and his works with his son's cancer foundation and his work for our environment," a third fan gushed. Redford died a handsome man, but he didn't always love being one.