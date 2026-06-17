Jelly Roll Distances Himself From Bunnie Xo As Divorce Spills Into The Open

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After news broke that Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo were divorcing after almost a decade, the singer wasted little time distancing himself from his soon-to-be ex-wife. On June 15, TMZ reported that the "Somebody Save Me" artist was getting a divorce, and that the papers had been filed in May. They had allegedly separated earlier that month, indicating the pair were having major relationship issues in the months leading up to the split, so the break up was nothing new for them even if it was news to fans. Once the public learned of their pending divorce, Jelly Roll wasted little time cleaning up his Instagram bio.

The text of Jelly Roll's profile bio was previously simple: "Music Man," with his wife tagged underneath alongside a lock and key emoji. Now, Jelly Roll has decided to remove Bunnie Xo and the accompanying emoji from his bio. He didn't go so far as to wipe her from his page, as there are still plenty of posts featuring the two together, but it should be noted that the most recent one was in early May — just before they purportedly separated.

Jelly Roll wasn't the only one using social media to make a subtle statement. The same day news broke that they were getting divorced, Bunnie Xo gave her own cryptic response on Instagram. She uploaded a video of her singing a Nickelback song, "How You Remind Me," which included the lyrics, "And it must have been so bad 'cause livin' with me must have damn near killed you."

Besides the Instagram updates, divorce proceedings seem well underway for the pair. The same day their break-up news went public, the Daily Mail spotted moving trucks outside Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo's home in Tennessee, but there was no indication of which one was moving out. Even prior to taking the split public, though, there had been glaring red flags in Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo's marriage.