Jelly Roll Distances Himself From Bunnie Xo As Divorce Spills Into The Open
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After news broke that Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo were divorcing after almost a decade, the singer wasted little time distancing himself from his soon-to-be ex-wife. On June 15, TMZ reported that the "Somebody Save Me" artist was getting a divorce, and that the papers had been filed in May. They had allegedly separated earlier that month, indicating the pair were having major relationship issues in the months leading up to the split, so the break up was nothing new for them even if it was news to fans. Once the public learned of their pending divorce, Jelly Roll wasted little time cleaning up his Instagram bio.
The text of Jelly Roll's profile bio was previously simple: "Music Man," with his wife tagged underneath alongside a lock and key emoji. Now, Jelly Roll has decided to remove Bunnie Xo and the accompanying emoji from his bio. He didn't go so far as to wipe her from his page, as there are still plenty of posts featuring the two together, but it should be noted that the most recent one was in early May — just before they purportedly separated.
Jelly Roll wasn't the only one using social media to make a subtle statement. The same day news broke that they were getting divorced, Bunnie Xo gave her own cryptic response on Instagram. She uploaded a video of her singing a Nickelback song, "How You Remind Me," which included the lyrics, "And it must have been so bad 'cause livin' with me must have damn near killed you."
Besides the Instagram updates, divorce proceedings seem well underway for the pair. The same day their break-up news went public, the Daily Mail spotted moving trucks outside Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo's home in Tennessee, but there was no indication of which one was moving out. Even prior to taking the split public, though, there had been glaring red flags in Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo's marriage.
Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo had reportedly grown apart
Details about Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo's break-up started rolling in after fans learned they were getting divorced. It's been well-documented that Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo had a whirlwind romance when they first hooked up, but the dynamic had apparently changed. "There was a lot of chaos, ups and downs, and they built a life together through all of that," a source told People on June 17. The insider hinted that the "Save Me" singer's health journey was a contributing factor in the pair drifting apart. "There wasn't a moment where everything fell apart. They still love each other but were no longer on the same page about certain things," they added.
A few months before the couple officially separated, Bunnie Xo revealed in her memoir, "Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic," that Jelly Roll had an affair back in 2018, which led to the couple breaking up for three months. At the time, the pair framed the past cheating as a phase of their relationship they had worked through. "It's raw, it's emotional and it's a journey," the "Dumb Blonde Podcast" host told Us Weekly in February. "But I just feel like my husband and I had to go through that because it's part of our testimony," she added. Perhaps they had moved past the infidelity, but issues clearly remained.
The year before Bunnie Xo's memoir hit the shelves, Jelly Roll spoke about the difficulties of navigating a marriage over the years. "Anybody who thinks their marriage is a one-size-fits-all kind of glove, that's ending in the next decade for sure," he said on "The Pivot Podcast" in March 2025. "People are going to change ... You better evolve with the motherf***in' times," Jelly Roll added.