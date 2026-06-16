Bunnie Xo's Cryptic Response To Jelly Roll Divorce News Offers Devastating Hint
Bunnie Xo's new post amid her surprising divorce from country star Jelly Roll has given fans a devastating glimpse into their possible dynamic.
Shortly after TMZ announced that Jelly Roll had filed to end their almost decade-long marriage in May 2026, Bunnie uploaded an Instagram clip of herself singing the second verse of "How You Remind Me" by Nickelback, which follows the narrator's toxic romance. "And it must have been so bad 'cause livin' with me must have damn near killed you" she sang. If the lyrics actually mirror the couple's broken marriage, it's likely that their home life had become quite tense behind the scenes, despite how things may have looked. In fact, there were some glaring red flags in Bunnie and Jelly Roll's marriage before it totally blew up.
By the way, Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger wrote "How You Remind Me" during a rather difficult moment with his then-girlfriend. "I went downstairs [to the basement] and I turned on my PA system," he told Billboard in April 2021. "I would sing into a PA — there was an actual microphone in front of me. ... I wanted it to be really loud so she could hear everything I was saying." And though he noted that the hit song wasn't meant to be vengeful in nature, he definitely wanted it to sting a little. "We just had an argument, and I felt like striking back," he said. And now we're wondering how Jelly Roll feels about Bunnie's cryptic message.
Fans react to Bunnie Xo's split from Jelly Roll
Neither Bunnie Xo nor Jelly Roll has confirmed what led to their divorce filing, so everything is just speculation for now. What has been confirmed is the fact that the exes are in the process of a big move. Shortly after TMZ broke the news, it published photos of moving vans parked outside of the exes' Tennessee mansion. And while the publication couldn't confirm that the move was related to the split, moving into separate properties is usually one of the first steps after one spouse initiates a divorce. Paired with Bunnie's decision to highlight the "livin' with me" line from "How You Remind Me," it's easy enough to connect the events.
Unsurprisingly, netizens have been reeling. Although the exes led a rather unconventional lifestyle — which included bringing other women into their relationship — many fans thought they seemed solid. Now, they're being used as a cautionary tale. "If Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO are really divorcing, then maybe we need to stop assuming social media shows us the full story of any relationship," wrote one user on X.
Meanwhile, several more suggested that Jelly Roll's weight loss transformation, which saw him drop almost 300 pounds, had emboldened him to end his marriage. "Just because you lost a bunch of weight bro doesn't make you any more attractive," one fan commented. "Stick with the woman who stuck with you through literal thick and thin." A second wrote, "He lost the weight, got famous and dumped the women who he claims stood beside him."