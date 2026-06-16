Bunnie Xo's Cryptic Response To Jelly Roll Divorce News Offers Devastating Hint

Bunnie Xo's new post amid her surprising divorce from country star Jelly Roll has given fans a devastating glimpse into their possible dynamic.

Shortly after TMZ announced that Jelly Roll had filed to end their almost decade-long marriage in May 2026, Bunnie uploaded an Instagram clip of herself singing the second verse of "How You Remind Me" by Nickelback, which follows the narrator's toxic romance. "And it must have been so bad 'cause livin' with me must have damn near killed you" she sang. If the lyrics actually mirror the couple's broken marriage, it's likely that their home life had become quite tense behind the scenes, despite how things may have looked. In fact, there were some glaring red flags in Bunnie and Jelly Roll's marriage before it totally blew up.

By the way, Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger wrote "How You Remind Me" during a rather difficult moment with his then-girlfriend. "I went downstairs [to the basement] and I turned on my PA system," he told Billboard in April 2021. "I would sing into a PA — there was an actual microphone in front of me. ... I wanted it to be really loud so she could hear everything I was saying." And though he noted that the hit song wasn't meant to be vengeful in nature, he definitely wanted it to sting a little. "We just had an argument, and I felt like striking back," he said. And now we're wondering how Jelly Roll feels about Bunnie's cryptic message.