Ben Affleck Hints At Next Romance As J.Lo Gets Cozy With Her Hunky Co-Star

It seems that the exes once known as Bennifer have been enjoying their single lives since their finalized divorce in 2025. Ben Affleck looked slightly less somber than usual when discussing his life as an eligible bachelor in Spanish. When asked if he "still likes Latinas," Affleck was quick to respond with, "Yes, of course I do," in a May 2025 video shared by the Daily Mail. Well, if there's one thing that can make Ben Affleck smile, it's his love of Latinas. His declaration might hint at who he could be looking for in his next romance.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez has been hard at work promoting her new rom-com "Office Romance" and warding off dating rumors between her and her co-star Brett Goldstein. There's no denying that the two look good together, plus, it wouldn't be the first time Lopez has had a dalliance with a co-star. Affleck and Lopez famously met on the set of "Gigli," which sparked an on-again-off-again romance for the ages. Since then, Lopez has battled dating rumors with almost every co-star she's shared the screen with.

In early June 2026, an insider told Page Six that Lopez and Goldstein were "getting very cozy together at the wrap party [of 'Office Romance'] and it was obvious they were into each other." Their alleged fling was short-lived, according to a source who told InTouch in April 2026, "Right from the start, she saw him as a rebound." Since then, Lopez has adamantly shut down any rumors of sparks flying between the two. When talking with "Today" host Savannah Guthrie, Lopez confirmed they were "not dating" (via E! News).