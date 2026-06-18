Ben Affleck Hints At Next Romance As J.Lo Gets Cozy With Her Hunky Co-Star
It seems that the exes once known as Bennifer have been enjoying their single lives since their finalized divorce in 2025. Ben Affleck looked slightly less somber than usual when discussing his life as an eligible bachelor in Spanish. When asked if he "still likes Latinas," Affleck was quick to respond with, "Yes, of course I do," in a May 2025 video shared by the Daily Mail. Well, if there's one thing that can make Ben Affleck smile, it's his love of Latinas. His declaration might hint at who he could be looking for in his next romance.
Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez has been hard at work promoting her new rom-com "Office Romance" and warding off dating rumors between her and her co-star Brett Goldstein. There's no denying that the two look good together, plus, it wouldn't be the first time Lopez has had a dalliance with a co-star. Affleck and Lopez famously met on the set of "Gigli," which sparked an on-again-off-again romance for the ages. Since then, Lopez has battled dating rumors with almost every co-star she's shared the screen with.
In early June 2026, an insider told Page Six that Lopez and Goldstein were "getting very cozy together at the wrap party [of 'Office Romance'] and it was obvious they were into each other." Their alleged fling was short-lived, according to a source who told InTouch in April 2026, "Right from the start, she saw him as a rebound." Since then, Lopez has adamantly shut down any rumors of sparks flying between the two. When talking with "Today" host Savannah Guthrie, Lopez confirmed they were "not dating" (via E! News).
The aftermath of the Bennifer divorce includes an overpriced mansion and a readjustment to single life
Behind Jennifer Lopez's divorce from Ben Affleck lies the rocky road of their relationship, which started in 2002. The couple had their ups and downs, including a failed engagement. Affleck went on to marry actor Jennifer Garner, and Lopez tied the knot with singer Marc Anthony before eventually reuniting with Affleck in 2021. Bennifer married the following year, nearly 20 years after their initial meeting.
The end of their two-year marriage was marked by putting their shared mansion on the market for a hefty $68 million. While Lopez insisted on keeping the price raised (despite insiders revealing to the Daily Mail that the home was unreasonably priced), Affleck reportedly wanted "to get rid of it because their divorce is over and he wants to cut all ties and have it be done." He eventually gave Lopez his stake in the property, cutting one final tie to his ex, and she relisted it for $50 million in May 2026.
The two are now navigating the fallout from the second Bennifer breakup. Lopez has been embracing her single life with open arms, although the journey hasn't been easy. She revealed on the "SmartLess" podcast, "After my last divorce, I just sat there ... and I was just like, 'You need to f***ing figure yourself out." This would explain Lopez's swiftness in shutting down her "Office Romance" dating rumors, even though she and Brett Goldstein looked like a perfect match.