Hallmark Star Nikki DeLoach Is Absolutely Gorgeous Without Makeup
Actor Nikki DeLoach has starred in more than 20 films for Hallmark — everything from heart-pumping mysteries to feel-good family flicks, and even period dramas. But whether she's playing a hopeless romantic, a straight-shooting lawyer, or even a caterer who solves murders on the side, DeLoach's beauty shines through every time. And yes, it's true, we don't see her onscreen until she's been spruced up by Hallmark's makeup department, but she's already proven she doesn't actually need any extra glam to look absolutely radiant. Don't believe us? Check out this makeup-free snapshot she previously uploaded to Instagram.
In February 2025, the Hallmark star blessed her fans with a snow-day selfie. As you can see above, DeLoach flashed her flawless smile as snowflakes gently blanketed her hair and hat. And while the scene made for a pretty dreamy photo, we couldn't help but notice how she had nary a blemish in sight. Despite the fact that snow was actively falling around her, she was somehow glowing, too. Of course, we're not surprised that DeLoach looked amazing — many celebs look great with no makeup. DeLoach works hard to take care of herself inside and out. Also? She's not afraid to reach for a little ... extra help now and again, either.
How Nikki DeLoach takes care of her skin
Nikki Deloach is one Hallmark leading lady who doesn't need makeup, and it's probably because she takes amazing care of her skin. During a Q&A with Elysian Magazine, she revealed she almost exclusively uses beauty products developed by her dermatologist, Dr. Lancer. "It's a whole regimen that takes about 10 minutes in the morning and 20 minutes at night," she said. "It involves exfoliating, cleansing, spraying, applying ... " Her laser-focused routine has been paying off, too. "I just started using the products and I can already see a huge difference in my face," she continued. Sunscreen and Aquaphor are also in her rotation.
But that's not all. Although DeLoach doesn't need makeup, she also isn't afraid to utilize cosmetic procedures that can lead to some pretty stunning transformatins. In this case, we mean Botox. "I started that a couple of years ago, and I was probably very late to the game," she admitted to New Beauty in December 2025. "It all scared me a little bit, but I love it. Dr. Lancer is my dermatologist, and the only person I will see and allow to touch my face that way." She also hyped up Lancer's skincare products again, particularly his hydration mask, adding, "It has literally saved my face, especially with all the traveling I do, working on sets and being in front of lights."