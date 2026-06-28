Hallmark Star Nikki DeLoach Is Absolutely Gorgeous Without Makeup

Actor Nikki DeLoach has starred in more than 20 films for Hallmark — everything from heart-pumping mysteries to feel-good family flicks, and even period dramas. But whether she's playing a hopeless romantic, a straight-shooting lawyer, or even a caterer who solves murders on the side, DeLoach's beauty shines through every time. And yes, it's true, we don't see her onscreen until she's been spruced up by Hallmark's makeup department, but she's already proven she doesn't actually need any extra glam to look absolutely radiant. Don't believe us? Check out this makeup-free snapshot she previously uploaded to Instagram.

In February 2025, the Hallmark star blessed her fans with a snow-day selfie. As you can see above, DeLoach flashed her flawless smile as snowflakes gently blanketed her hair and hat. And while the scene made for a pretty dreamy photo, we couldn't help but notice how she had nary a blemish in sight. Despite the fact that snow was actively falling around her, she was somehow glowing, too. Of course, we're not surprised that DeLoach looked amazing — many celebs look great with no makeup. DeLoach works hard to take care of herself inside and out. Also? She's not afraid to reach for a little ... extra help now and again, either.