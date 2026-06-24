Sarah Ferguson Wanted One Simple Thing From The Queen After Her Royal Divorce

The following includes references to disordered eating.

When Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor divorced Sarah Ferguson in 1996, his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, expected her former daughter-in-law to want a big settlement. Ferguson would have been well within her rights to seek financial security, but she had something else in mind. "When I met with Her Majesty about it, she asked, 'What do you require, Sarah?' and I said, 'Your friendship,'" Ferguson recalled in a 2007 interview with Harper's Bazaar. Elizabeth was taken aback. After all, everyone in the queen's inner circle believed Andrew's ex would ask for money.

However, Ferguson believed nothing could compare to staying on good terms with Elizabeth. "I wanted to be able to say, 'Her Majesty is my friend'— not fight her nor have lawyers saying, 'Look, she is greedy.' I left my marriage knowing I'd have to work. I have," she continued. That's not to say she didn't get anything. After proceedings were finalized, she walked away with a $475,000 cash payout. While not nothing, the settlement is pretty modest for British monarchy standards. For the sake of comparison, Prince Diana got a whopping $22.5 million in her divorce from Prince Charles that same year.

Ferguson got what she asked for. She retained her close relationship with Elizabeth until her death in September 2022, bonding over their shared love of horses and dogs. "Even after her divorce, she would continue her great friendship with Her Majesty, by walking the dogs in Frogmore and chatting," a source told The Telegraph in 2022. In fact, Ferguson — along with Andrew — took on the responsibility of caring for Elizabeth's beloved corgis after she died, which must stand as testament to the queen's trust in her former daughter-in-law.