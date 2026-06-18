Hugh & Sutton Spark Rumors As A New Wrinkle Emerges In Their Relationship
Cracks may be starting to show in the relationship between Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster. Reportedly, Jackman's media tour for "The Death of Robin Hood" caused a strain on the pair, as the actor navigated his first relationship since breaking up with his wife of 27 years, Deborra-Lee Furness. "Hugh's a workaholic and she's starting to understand how lonely Deb must have felt at times," a source told Woman's Day on June 16. A weird thing about Jackman's relationship with Foster is that he reportedly expected his partner to prioritize his work schedule. "It's not that she's shy, but she's busy with her own career and still has a young daughter to raise," the insider said about Foster's reluctance to accompany her boyfriend to every promo event. This, according to the insider, led to the couple spending far less time together than they wished.
Another insider claimed that not having a partner fully dedicated to his schedule had the "Deadpool & Wolverine" star missing his ex-wife. "He keeps talking about what a great wife she was and the incredible job she did raising their kids," a source told the Globe on June 12. That reportedly rubbed Foster the wrong way. "Hugh's got her up on a pedestal again," the source added, claiming that Jackman even admitted he mishandled the tail end of his marriage.
Plenty of signs have pointed to Jackman's divorce with Furness being messier than we thought. In fact, Furness seems to hold some animosity towards her ex-husband. "Deb's still very hurt and betrayed by Hugh's actions," a source told Radar on June 16, the same day the report broke that Jackman and Foster were having issues. The insider said that Furness plans to write a book, which would likely give insight into her marriage. Considering past comments, that likely didn't sit well with Jackman.
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster faced major backlash
Many people believe that Hugh Jackman had an affair with Sutton Foster that contributed to the dissolution of his marriage to Deborra-Lee Furness. While Furness didn't explicitly confirm the rumor, she did seemingly allude to it. "My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal," Furness told the Daily Mail in May 2025. "It's a profound wound that cuts deep." The ordeal had Furness turning over her faith to "a higher power" to cope with the difficult divorce. "This belief has helped me navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage," she added. Jackman's ex was not the only one who was suspicious of an affair.
Before they took their relationship public, it was rumored that Foster was Jackman's girlfriend, and according to sources, the pair's scandalous early days were basically an open secret as they worked on the "Magic Man" Broadway show together. "Sutton and Hugh's relationship is the reason Hugh and Deb got divorced," a source that is close to Foster told Us Weekly in November 2024. "A lot of people on Broadway knew, and we kept it quiet because both of them are so nice and great people."
Those sorts of comments, coupled with the ones from Jackman's ex-wife, had many fans believing that the "Logan" star had indeed cheated. That caused major blowback against Jackman and Foster. "The homewrecker and wolverine, how cute," one fan wrote on an Instagram post of Jackman and his girlfriend posing together. That sort of fan backlash was another source of friction for the couple. "Sutton tries to ignore it, but some of the trolls and criticism online get the better of her," an insider told Woman's Day on June 1.