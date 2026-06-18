Hugh & Sutton Spark Rumors As A New Wrinkle Emerges In Their Relationship

Cracks may be starting to show in the relationship between Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster. Reportedly, Jackman's media tour for "The Death of Robin Hood" caused a strain on the pair, as the actor navigated his first relationship since breaking up with his wife of 27 years, Deborra-Lee Furness. "Hugh's a workaholic and she's starting to understand how lonely Deb must have felt at times," a source told Woman's Day on June 16. A weird thing about Jackman's relationship with Foster is that he reportedly expected his partner to prioritize his work schedule. "It's not that she's shy, but she's busy with her own career and still has a young daughter to raise," the insider said about Foster's reluctance to accompany her boyfriend to every promo event. This, according to the insider, led to the couple spending far less time together than they wished.

Another insider claimed that not having a partner fully dedicated to his schedule had the "Deadpool & Wolverine" star missing his ex-wife. "He keeps talking about what a great wife she was and the incredible job she did raising their kids," a source told the Globe on June 12. That reportedly rubbed Foster the wrong way. "Hugh's got her up on a pedestal again," the source added, claiming that Jackman even admitted he mishandled the tail end of his marriage.

Plenty of signs have pointed to Jackman's divorce with Furness being messier than we thought. In fact, Furness seems to hold some animosity towards her ex-husband. "Deb's still very hurt and betrayed by Hugh's actions," a source told Radar on June 16, the same day the report broke that Jackman and Foster were having issues. The insider said that Furness plans to write a book, which would likely give insight into her marriage. Considering past comments, that likely didn't sit well with Jackman.