Remember When Hallmark Star Tyler Hynes Sparked Wig Rumors? His Fans Don't Forget

Tyler Hynes is one of Hallmark's most crush-worthy actors. But he's not just easy on the eyes, he's quite charming, which makes it effortless to root for him. Unfortunately, there's a downside to being one of Hallmark's buzziest stars. Viewers notice every little change about him, which can sometimes spark divisive discourse. For example, Reddit fans began spreading rumors that the Canadian Hallmark star had started wearing a wig on-screen.

The photo above is a still image from "It Was Always You," which one fan thought was proof that Hynes' hair was fake. "His hair in this movie looks particularly strange," they wrote. "He has long hair at his neckline that looks so slicked back, it does not blend well with the rest of his hair and it looks greasy in parts." They continued, "He's so attractive that none of this really matters, but it would be nice if they worked on the hair piece a bit more to make it look more natural ..."

While we can agree that, yes, his hair did look extra perfect and unnaturally dark in that particular shot, that doesn't necessarily mean it wasn't all his. In fact, the actor is known for changing up his look from time to time to suit his new roles.