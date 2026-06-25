Remember When Hallmark Star Tyler Hynes Sparked Wig Rumors? His Fans Don't Forget
Tyler Hynes is one of Hallmark's most crush-worthy actors. But he's not just easy on the eyes, he's quite charming, which makes it effortless to root for him. Unfortunately, there's a downside to being one of Hallmark's buzziest stars. Viewers notice every little change about him, which can sometimes spark divisive discourse. For example, Reddit fans began spreading rumors that the Canadian Hallmark star had started wearing a wig on-screen.
The photo above is a still image from "It Was Always You," which one fan thought was proof that Hynes' hair was fake. "His hair in this movie looks particularly strange," they wrote. "He has long hair at his neckline that looks so slicked back, it does not blend well with the rest of his hair and it looks greasy in parts." They continued, "He's so attractive that none of this really matters, but it would be nice if they worked on the hair piece a bit more to make it look more natural ..."
While we can agree that, yes, his hair did look extra perfect and unnaturally dark in that particular shot, that doesn't necessarily mean it wasn't all his. In fact, the actor is known for changing up his look from time to time to suit his new roles.
Tyler Hynes isn't afraid to experiment with his look
Tyler Hynes may have attracted wig rumors because of the physical changes he's willing to make to suit particular storylines. He once told TV Goodness that he dyed his hair to look a little younger for his role in 2022's "Time For Him To Come Home For Christmas." Unfortunately, things didn't turn out like he planned. "I realized, 'Oh, this looks like it's a dye job,'" he shared about the results. "Oh man, this is dark.'" He continued, "I was texting with the hair department and she said, 'Just wash it. Just wash it so much to fade it out.' And so I did, I just remember washing my hair way too much on that movie."
Of course, Hynes is an adventurous man and isn't just open to experimenting with the hair on his head. He's also opted to sport facial hair in some of his movies for Hallmark, which — as Ruth Hill from My Devotional Thoughts noted — hasn't always been the preferred aesthetic choice for the channel's male leads. "The Hallmark brand has specific things that they want from their leading men, and I greatly respect and support that," he said, adding, "I would love to be able to push the envelope just a little bit, so that every time we watch a movie that I'm in, that we can get past the last movie and realize I'm playing a new, different character in a movie with a new look from a new place." As for fans who may not be sold? "Hopefully, they like the facial hair because I would love to not have to shave for an entire month when doing these projects," he said.