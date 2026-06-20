Bunnie Xo's Tight Bond With Jelly Roll's Daughter Bailee Ann Is Built To Last (Exclusive)

Amid Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo's pending divorce, the country star's daughter, Bailee Ann, remains caught in the middle. Bunnie Xo played a major role in raising the "Somebody Save Me" singer's child, and many fans have wondered if the split could cause a rift between Bailee Ann and her stepmom. Nicki Swift spoke to an expert on the matter for some insight into how the relationship between the two might evolve post-divorce.

When examining Bunnie and Bailee Ann's bond, chief divorce educator Kimberly Miller (JD, LMFT, CFP®, CDFA®) pointed to how long Jelly Roll's ex has been in his daughter's life. "When a stepmother enters a child's life during middle childhood and remains a consistent presence through adolescence, it's very common for a deep attachment to develop," Miller told us. Even though Jelly Roll has distanced himself from Bunnie since filing for divorce, Miller believes she and Bailee Ann will remain close. "In many blended families, the relationship evolves into one that resembles a parent-child bond because it's built through years of shared experiences and trust," the divorce expert said. It appears Bunnie's relationship with Jelly Roll's kid will be up to Bailee, since she is legally an adult now. "At age 18, Bailee emancipated, which means she can maintain contact with Bunnie on her own terms," added Miller. "There is reason to believe the bond could last despite the divorce."

Days after news broke that her dad had filed for divorce, Bailee Ann took to TikTok Stories to decry fans who were looking for her to take a side. "I am disgusted at how invested everyone is in a very clearly private family matter," she wrote (via InStyle). Long before her break up with Jelly Roll, Bunnie spoke about her connection with Bailee Ann.