Sad Details About The Life Of Jelly Roll's Daughter Bailee Ann

The following article includes mentions of addiction, mental health, and suicide.

Jelly Roll's journey from a troubled past to a country star is nothing short of inspiring, but fatherhood might just be his biggest accomplishment yet. Born in December 1984, Jelly, real name Jason DeFord, grew up in an unstable home, with his mother, Donna DeFord, struggling with a substance abuse problem as well as mental health issues. As a teenager, Jelly frequently found himself in trouble with the law, with his first arrest dating back to when he was only 14.

Despite his troubled youth, however, Jelly Roll was able to turn things around for himself, touching millions of lives through his music. "I've heard everything from 'Your music was played at my daughter's funeral; she had an accidental overdose' to 'Your song helped me get through rehab; I listened to "Save Me" on repeat for 30 days straight,'" he relayed to The New York Times.

Beyond his musical success, however, Jelly Roll has undergone a stunning transformation in his personal life, particularly as a parent to his kids, daughter Bailee Ann and son Noah. "Being a father is so important to me, and just being as present as I can for her. I compare it to the Christian scripture of when Saul turned into Paul on the Damascus Road," the singer shared in an interview with People. Sadly, Bailee Ann has faced her own set of challenges, ranging from a substance use struggle to health scares, and her telling her life's stories have inspired many, much like her father.