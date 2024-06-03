What We Know About The Moms Of Jelly Roll's Kids

Jelly Roll overcame a troubled past (which included time in prison as a teen), as well as his share of tragedy and a rocky start to his career, to become one of the hottest artists in country music. Jelly Roll (whose real name is Jason DeFord) first caught listeners' attention with 2001's "Son of a Sinner," then became a full-blown star thanks to 2023's "Need a Favor." That year, he won his first CMA Award and even scored a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist.

The Tennessee native has continued his meteoric rise, all while balancing his home life as a loving husband and dad of two. While his marriage to Bunnie Xo may seem strange to some, they've made it through some difficult situations that would have broken many other couples — not least of which had to do with Jelly's two kids, Bailee Ann and Noah Buddy DeFord, and their respective moms.

When he and Bunnie married in 2016, she had to concede to an unconventional arrangement. "You're talking about a woman that came in and took a child that was soon to be born and a child that [we were] soon to have full custody of," Jelly told Billboard in 2023 while praising Bunnie Xo. Since then, she's filled her social pages with her blended family — and yet, the kiddos' moms have remained largely out of the spotlight. Here's everything we know about the two mothers of Jelly Roll's kids.