General Hospital's Maurice Benard May Have One Of The Best Gray Hair Evolutions On TV

After decades of playing the "General Hospital" villain Sonny Corinthos, a mobster kingpin with jet-black, slicked-back hair, Maurice Benard debuted a full head of gray with a matching beard in 2021. And it suited him perfectly, putting Benard's hair transformation among one of the best on TV. In an Instagram selfie, the soap opera star celebrated the 2021 New Year, and used the opportunity to ask fans for their opinion about his new look.

In the comments section, social media users showed they were all for Benard's decision to join the list of celebrities who went gray. "You look fabulous with the gray hair and beard like a true OG," one fan raved. Many others also thought that the gray highlighted his natural good looks. "I love the silver hair and beard, you look so handsome. I love Hispanic men with silver hair and beard, it makes them look sexy," a second user gushed, proving to be a true fan who knows that Benard actually has Salvadoran and Nicaraguan roots, despite playing an Italian gangster for decades.

Other fans, however, had mixed feelings about it, mainly because of the implications the beard would have on his character. "Beard looks good, but mobsters are always clean-shaven," one user pointed out. Others just thought it hid too much of his face. "No beard, hides the adorable dimples," another fan opined. All in all, it sounds clear that fans approved the gray part of the look.