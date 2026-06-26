HGTV's Ty Pennington Loves To Post Cozy Pics With His Gorgeous Wife Kellee

HGTV star Ty Pennington is best known for hosting "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" from 2003 to 2012. As the face of the popular ABC series, he has garnered and maintained a loyal fanbase that continues to follow his private life on social media. Pennington gives his fans a reason to keep tuning in, as he is very public with his private life. He is so public, in fact, that he has gained a reputation for frequently posting cozy photos with his beautiful wife, Kellee Merrell.

The pair first met all the way back in 2010 in Toronto, but they remained just friends until they reconnected in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. After Pennington admired her from afar for almost a decade, they started a romantic relationship and decided to quarantine together. Despite Ty Pennington and his wife having a bigger age gap than we thought, the Canadian couple quickly tied the knot on November 27, 2021. "She's a beautiful person inside and out," Pennington told People in 2022. "Luckily, our paths finally crossed at the right time. It's one of those things where you just feel happy being around a person. I never thought I would get married, but she changed that. Glad I waited for the one." Given his admiration for his wife and how photogenic the pair is together, it is no surprise that Pennington loves posting photos of the happy couple on Instagram.