HGTV's Ty Pennington Loves To Post Cozy Pics With His Gorgeous Wife Kellee
HGTV star Ty Pennington is best known for hosting "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" from 2003 to 2012. As the face of the popular ABC series, he has garnered and maintained a loyal fanbase that continues to follow his private life on social media. Pennington gives his fans a reason to keep tuning in, as he is very public with his private life. He is so public, in fact, that he has gained a reputation for frequently posting cozy photos with his beautiful wife, Kellee Merrell.
The pair first met all the way back in 2010 in Toronto, but they remained just friends until they reconnected in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. After Pennington admired her from afar for almost a decade, they started a romantic relationship and decided to quarantine together. Despite Ty Pennington and his wife having a bigger age gap than we thought, the Canadian couple quickly tied the knot on November 27, 2021. "She's a beautiful person inside and out," Pennington told People in 2022. "Luckily, our paths finally crossed at the right time. It's one of those things where you just feel happy being around a person. I never thought I would get married, but she changed that. Glad I waited for the one." Given his admiration for his wife and how photogenic the pair is together, it is no surprise that Pennington loves posting photos of the happy couple on Instagram.
Ty Pennington celebrated their 4-year anniversary
On November 27, 2025, Ty Pennington posted a cozy Instagram photo of him and his wife Kellee Merrell wearing winter clothes in a restaurant to celebrate both Thanksgiving and their 4-year wedding anniversary. "4 years and a lifetime to go ❤️ Happy Anniversary to my favorite person and Happy Thanksgiving to you all!" his caption read. His fans were supportive. "Ahh, been a minute since you've shared a picture of the two of you- beautiful couple! Happy Thanksgiving!" one user commented.
Ty also shared a photo for their 3-year anniversary
A year prior, Ty Pennington posted another Instagram photo to mark their 3-year anniversary on November 27, 2024. The married couple were beaming brighter than the golden sunset behind them. "3 years of love and laughter with my best friend. Cheers to many more! #happyanniversary," he said in the post caption. The comments were full of fans wishing them a happy anniversary and a belated Thanksgiving. "Happy Anniversary. I'm so happy you found your Soulmate. You deserve happiness," a fan said, before Pennington thanked her.
Ty shared wedding photos for their 2-year anniversary
Ty Pennington shared a happy wedding photo on November 27, 2023, to celebrate their 2-year wedding anniversary. Wife Kellee Merrell was wearing a white pant suit and veil instead of a traditional wedding dress in the photo.
"11.27.21 — Happy Anniversary to my wonderful wife 🤍 Fun fact: this was our wedding song — "Moon River" by Carla Bruni, what was yours?" he asked in the Instagram post caption. Instagram commenters shouted out their wedding songs, including "Diamond Ring" by Bon Jovi, "You Make It Look Easy" by Eric Church, and "From This Moment" by Shania Twain.
Ty and Kellee enjoyed an Aspen mountain escape
Ty Pennington posted Instagram photos with wife Kellee Merrell during their trip to Aspen, Colorado on August 15, 2023. The pair looked cozy together as they took in the beautiful mountain scenery. "Why yes, I am wearing lederhosen. So glad you asked! #betterformountainclimbin," he said in the Instagram caption. "She didn't want to match?! Whaaa?! love you guys," one commenter joked. Another user actually ran into the happy couple during their mountain escape. "I saw you yesterday at the top of Aspen after getting off the gondola. I thought you looked great in your lederhosen," the user said, before Pennington thanked them.
Ty Pennington and Kellee Merrell celebrated the holidays in NYC
Ty seems to particularly enjoy posting cozy photos with Kellee during the holiday season. On December 22, 2022, he posted a bundled-up selfie of the couple visiting New York City to enjoy the Big Apple's famous Christmas festivities. "Lovely mate. I think I've said this before, but man, you are punching well above your weight with that beauty! Was she really drunk or something?" an Instagram user mused in the comment section. "Haa! I know I know. She's got terrible eyesight," Pennington joked back in a reply to the comment.
Ty and Kellee snapped a selfie together in Savannah, Georgia
Ty Pennington posted an Instagram photo of him and Kellee Merrell enjoying the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) graduation on May 21, 2022. "What a night! Huge congrats to the @scaddotedu class of '22" He added, "It was an honor to attend the tribute to the late, great André Leon Talley and a huge congrats to @christopherjohnrogers for his achievement — what a beautiful full circle moment." Pennington wrapped up the post by writing, "Absolutely blown away by the creativity of these young people."
The newlyweds posed in front of the Rockefeller Christmas tree
One month after Ty Pennington and Kellee Merrell tied the knot, he shared a selfie of them in front of the Rockefeller Christmas tree in New York City on December 22, 2021. The two appeared to be in their honeymoon stage, as they were all smiles looking at each other. "Well, it's been a whirlwind few days in NYC! Feeling super lucky that we were able to catch the @nycballet Nutcracker before it shutdown. Truly, nothing like the magic of New York City at Christmas. Now back to our little cottage in Savannah," Pennington shared on Instagram. "Wow a truly wonderful honeymoon & festive start to Christmas," one user commented.
The couple posted an intimate hot tub selfie
Right after the happy couple walked down the alter, Ty Pennington posted an Instagram slideshow of them enjoying quality time together in Jackson, Wyoming. They visited during the snowy season in December 2021, but that didn't stop them from braving the hot tub and snapping a photo together. "Mountain Mode: activated! 🤠 Little Wyoming roundup for you! Fun fact: shortly after that first pic, Kellee came down with food poisoning! Ha poor thing. She made a fairly quick recovery tho and we still had a blast," Pennington revealed in the Instagram caption. After Ty Pennington shared a rare photo of fiance Kelle Merrell, he once again proved that he isn't even a little bit shy about posting their photos together.
Ty Pennington posted cozy photos before they tied the knot
Ty Pennington was posting cozy photos with Kellee Merrell before they got married in November 2021. On June 6, 2021, he posted a photo of the happy couple embracing while on their trip to Canada to celebrate her birthday. The post had more people asking, "who is Ty Pennington's fiancé, Kellee Merrell?" "Thank you ... Universe ... for creating this amazing human ... who somehow tolerates me ... even tho I'm beginning to look like Papa Smurf after a Willie Nelson concert," Pennington wrote on Instagram. "I'd like to say you make [an] awesome couple," a fan commented.
Ty Pennington and Kellee Merrell snuggled up while filming in Miami
Shortly after their wedding, Ty Pennington posted a slide show of being in Miami, Florida for filming with wife Kellee Merrell. One photo shows the newlyweds snuggled up in front of a beautiful sunset. "Okay, one last Miami "photo dump" as the kids call it (unfortunate name). Don't worry folks, we are back to reality and back to freezing temps in our secret location filming with @hgtv #newshowcomingyourway," he captioned the slide show. "You cute Newly Weds look radiant!" one user commented.