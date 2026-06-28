How The Simon Cowell Affair Rumors Quickly Went From Bad To Worse
Simon Cowell has been going strong with Lauren Silverman for more than a decade, but their relationship hasn't always been picture-perfect. While they seem happy and playful during their public appearances today, Simon and Lauren's love story started out as a scandalous ordeal. When news of their romance leaked in 2013, Lauren was not only still married, but she was married to a close friend of Cowell's, Andrew Silverman. Things were as ugly on the inside as they looked on the outside. "It was one of the hardest times of my life," she said on the "Happy Mum" podcast in June 2026.
The scandal came to light because Lauren was pregnant with Cowell's son, Eric, creating the perfect tabloid storm. The thorny situation spurred complex feelings that Lauren is still digesting. "There are so many emotions that went with that, because it was the end of my marriage, obviously," she said. At the same time, she was about to welcome a baby. "I'm so, I don't want to say regretful because I don't regret anything. ... [But] do I wish it had happened a different way? ... Of course I do," she said.
As difficult as it was, Lauren and Andrew had to put their feelings about the affair aside to coparent their son, Adam. But it wasn't easy. Even though Andrew stayed low-key throughout the scandal, how he described the situation was similar to what Lauren said. "It was a very difficult time in my life," he told the Observer in 2014. The affair went from bad to worse overnight, leaving all parties with a mess that would take a long time to untangle.
Simon Cowell wasn't proud of the affair — but has no regrets
Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman made it through the scandalous affair, becoming engaged in 2021. But he also wishes he had handled the affair differently by not allowing it to blow up. "I regret that part," he told the Mirror in 2014. And he also shares Silverman's contradictory feelings about it all.
As hard as it was, his life changed for the better because of it. "You have a baby and you look at the baby and you kinda go 'this is what happened from it,'" he said. So while he regrets inflicting pain on his former friend, he can't say he regrets the outcome. "It is not something I am proud of or wanted to happen in terms of hurting anyone. It just happened," he continued. And while Cowell hadn't set out to be a father, it turned out to be exactly what he needed. "It puts things in perspective having two people in my life who I am responsible for," he said.
Cowell has never looked back. Eric has changed his life in many ways, all of them for the better. Cowell's son helped him quit his decades-long cigarette habit and embrace a healthier lifestyle, and he gave his life new meaning. "If I wasn't where I am in my life today, I think it would feel quite empty," Cowell told People in 2025. He's not proud of how it happened, but he's happy it happened — scandal and all. "In a weird way I probably needed that," he said in the Mirror interview.