How The Simon Cowell Affair Rumors Quickly Went From Bad To Worse

Simon Cowell has been going strong with Lauren Silverman for more than a decade, but their relationship hasn't always been picture-perfect. While they seem happy and playful during their public appearances today, Simon and Lauren's love story started out as a scandalous ordeal. When news of their romance leaked in 2013, Lauren was not only still married, but she was married to a close friend of Cowell's, Andrew Silverman. Things were as ugly on the inside as they looked on the outside. "It was one of the hardest times of my life," she said on the "Happy Mum" podcast in June 2026.

The scandal came to light because Lauren was pregnant with Cowell's son, Eric, creating the perfect tabloid storm. The thorny situation spurred complex feelings that Lauren is still digesting. "There are so many emotions that went with that, because it was the end of my marriage, obviously," she said. At the same time, she was about to welcome a baby. "I'm so, I don't want to say regretful because I don't regret anything. ... [But] do I wish it had happened a different way? ... Of course I do," she said.

As difficult as it was, Lauren and Andrew had to put their feelings about the affair aside to coparent their son, Adam. But it wasn't easy. Even though Andrew stayed low-key throughout the scandal, how he described the situation was similar to what Lauren said. "It was a very difficult time in my life," he told the Observer in 2014. The affair went from bad to worse overnight, leaving all parties with a mess that would take a long time to untangle.