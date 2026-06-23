Kris Jenner & Kourtney Kardashian Are Clearly On Different Terms When It Comes To Scott Disick
Kris Jenner seemingly has a very different opinion of Scott Disick than her eldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian — at least, if their respective Father's Day posts are any indication. Although Kourtney Kardashian has three children with Scott Disick, she completely ignored his existence with her Instagram tribute. The Poosh founder's chosen photo featured Kourtney and husband Travis Barker, with whom she shares a son named Rocky, engaged in a little light PDA as he held her in his arms. "Baby daddy," she captioned it simply. While hundreds of fans hyped up the overly affectionate couple, several others honed in closely on Kourtney's apparent Disick diss.
"You have TWO baby daddies," one such fan reminded her, alongside a laughing emoji. On the other hand, Kourtney's mother reminded her own followers that Disick is the father of three of her grandchildren. Over on Jenner's Instagram page, the momager included a photo of him with the former couple's daughter, Penelope, in a collage celebrating all of the paternal figures in their family. "Happy Father's Day to all of the incredible dads, grandfathers, stepdads and father figures!" she captioned the snap, which also included shots of Kris Jenner's first husband, the late Robert Kardashian Sr., alongside Tristan Thompson, Kanye West, Corey Gamble, and others.
Many praised the reality star for including everyone. "Kris, people may dislike you, but you are a true Queen when it comes to family," commended one commenter. "No matter the adversity, you always show EVERYONE love." While Kourtney's decision to ice Disick out seems to have stirred up discourse, it's not actually that surprising to those who've been paying attention to the show.
Kourtney Kardashian doesn't want to be close with Scott Disick
Most of Kourtney Kardashian's almost 10-year relationship with Scott Disick played out on long-running reality show "Keeping Up With The Kardashians." And though they shared plenty of fun, viral moments, the couple's relationship was also marked by his substance use and infidelity. Since splitting for good in 2015, the Poosh founder has repeatedly tried to establish distance between herself and Disick, including at family gatherings. During a Season 1 episode of Hulu reboot "The Kardashians," Disick confronted Kourtney's little sister, Kendall Jenner, for not extending him an invite to her birthday party.
"Kourtney, at the end of the day, is my sister, and of course I want her there," the supermodel explained (via Cosmopolitan UK). "This dinner was literally 15 people. [...] It's an intimate dinner and I'm not willing to have an uncomfortable situation happen." And although Kris Jenner also had an uncomfortable conversation with Disick about his place in the family, she's generally held a soft stance with him. During a June 2023 episode of "The Kardashians," the matriarch helped care for Disick after he was involved in a car accident.
"I'm so relieved that Scott's okay. I love Scott and we all love Scott," she noted (via People). Jenner also eased his concerns about being pushed out of their inner circle, clarifying, "Scott will always be a part of our family. He's the father of my grandchildren and he's just ... my kid." Notably, she also exalted his parenting skills, gushing, "Scott is a great dad. He's so in love with those kids, and you can just tell that the relationship they have together is just so delicious."