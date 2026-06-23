Kris Jenner & Kourtney Kardashian Are Clearly On Different Terms When It Comes To Scott Disick

Kris Jenner seemingly has a very different opinion of Scott Disick than her eldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian — at least, if their respective Father's Day posts are any indication. Although Kourtney Kardashian has three children with Scott Disick, she completely ignored his existence with her Instagram tribute. The Poosh founder's chosen photo featured Kourtney and husband Travis Barker, with whom she shares a son named Rocky, engaged in a little light PDA as he held her in his arms. "Baby daddy," she captioned it simply. While hundreds of fans hyped up the overly affectionate couple, several others honed in closely on Kourtney's apparent Disick diss.

"You have TWO baby daddies," one such fan reminded her, alongside a laughing emoji. On the other hand, Kourtney's mother reminded her own followers that Disick is the father of three of her grandchildren. Over on Jenner's Instagram page, the momager included a photo of him with the former couple's daughter, Penelope, in a collage celebrating all of the paternal figures in their family. "Happy Father's Day to all of the incredible dads, grandfathers, stepdads and father figures!" she captioned the snap, which also included shots of Kris Jenner's first husband, the late Robert Kardashian Sr., alongside Tristan Thompson, Kanye West, Corey Gamble, and others.

Many praised the reality star for including everyone. "Kris, people may dislike you, but you are a true Queen when it comes to family," commended one commenter. "No matter the adversity, you always show EVERYONE love." While Kourtney's decision to ice Disick out seems to have stirred up discourse, it's not actually that surprising to those who've been paying attention to the show.