What You Might Not Know About Amy Adams' Husband Darren Le Gallo

In his Instagram bio, Darren Le Gallo modestly describes himself as someone who "makes stuff." You might not be aware that alongside films and pieces of art, this "stuff" also includes electronica. Yes, it turns out that Amy Adams, who famously showcased her vocals in the fantasy comedy "Enchanted," isn't the only musical talent in their relationship.

Recording under the stage name THEDLG, Le Gallo has uploaded several original compositions to Soundcloud including "The Begin," "Flight," and "un boten." But the fact that only one of the eight tracks has received more than 1,000 plays suggests that he won't be gracing the Billboard charts any time soon.

It's not just on record where Le Gallo has flirted with music, though. In 2019, he also put his directorial talents to good use by helming the promo for alt-pop singer Joy Downer's single, "Plastic Wrap." And she couldn't have been happier with what he came up with. "He had offered to do that video and we kind of wanted to have something where you could stop it at any frame and it would almost look like a piece of art. No matter where you stopped it, you know it would just translate as something that's still said something, even out of context," she explained to Greeblehaus. "He crushed that video. ... I was blown away because we had a crew of only three people."