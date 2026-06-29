Jessy Schram Is Nearly Unrecognizable Without Her Signature Blonde Hair
Whether you know actress Jessy Schram from her iconic role as Dr. Hannah Asher on "Chicago Med," her multiple Hallmark Channel movies, or something else, you probably picture her with light blond hair. It's become her signature color, and she's rocked the bright hue for most of her acting career. But what some fans might not know is that she originally started on "Chicago Med" with another hair color, and Schram looked totally different.
Schram made her first appearance on the hit medical drama in 2020. She joined in the middle of Season 5, originally in just a recurring role. Obviously, fans quickly fell in love with her, and she's now a main cast member. During her exciting debut, Schram had her hair dyed a beautiful brown color. While she certainly pulled it off, it was a far cry from the platinum blond most people associate with her. Schram, and in turn, her character Dr. Asher, looked almost unrecognizable with the dark hairdo.
When she finally became a main cast member on "Chicago Med" in 2022, she was back to her blond color, and that's how most fans picture Dr. Asher. Looking back now, the dark brown hair feels like a faded dream in comparison. But we wouldn't mind her trying it out again someday.
Jessy Schram rocked rich brown hair for a short time
Jessy Schram only had the dark brown hair color for a short time, but she certainly proved that she can pull off any hue. Along with her first slew of "Chicago Med" episodes, Schram also had dark hair in another acting role, the Hallmark Channel movie "Country at Heart," co-starring Niall Matter. The movie came out in 2020 as well, but it's unclear if she dyed her hair dark specifically for this part, or if she was just feeling like a change.
The color definitely fits with her character in the film, a woman named Shayna Judson who is a country singer facing tough times as she tries to get her big break. She teams up with a songwriter from Nashville to write a new song, and creativity and love soon spark. Over the years, Schram has occasionally experimented with her hair color, and at one point, she even tried a unique red color. But in general, she's stuck with the light blonde for almost her entire career as an actor, even keeping the hue for her wedding to Sterling Taylor in 2023.
Schram hasn't explicitly confirmed her natural hair color, but it seems like it sits in the middle of platinum blond and the dark brown. Sometimes, her darker roots peek through her light-colored hair. But in throwback photos on Instagram from her childhood, Schram clearly had blond hair while growing up. Who knows, Schram might just switch things up in future seasons of "Chicago Med."