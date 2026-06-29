Jessy Schram Is Nearly Unrecognizable Without Her Signature Blonde Hair

Whether you know actress Jessy Schram from her iconic role as Dr. Hannah Asher on "Chicago Med," her multiple Hallmark Channel movies, or something else, you probably picture her with light blond hair. It's become her signature color, and she's rocked the bright hue for most of her acting career. But what some fans might not know is that she originally started on "Chicago Med" with another hair color, and Schram looked totally different.

Schram made her first appearance on the hit medical drama in 2020. She joined in the middle of Season 5, originally in just a recurring role. Obviously, fans quickly fell in love with her, and she's now a main cast member. During her exciting debut, Schram had her hair dyed a beautiful brown color. While she certainly pulled it off, it was a far cry from the platinum blond most people associate with her. Schram, and in turn, her character Dr. Asher, looked almost unrecognizable with the dark hairdo.

When she finally became a main cast member on "Chicago Med" in 2022, she was back to her blond color, and that's how most fans picture Dr. Asher. Looking back now, the dark brown hair feels like a faded dream in comparison. But we wouldn't mind her trying it out again someday.