Jessy Schram's Wedding Day Was Right Out Of A Hallmark Movie

Hallmark fans love seeing their favorite characters walk down the aisle in stunning settings, so they'll be happy to know that Jessy Schram infused the network's brand of marital magic into her real-life wedding. Yes, that's right. Schram's wedding to her husband, Sterling Taylor, was chock full of the dreamy elements you'd expect to see in Hallmark's nuptials. And it started with her engagement announcement! In April 2023, Schram alerted the world about her and Sterling's upcoming nuptials with a romantic set of engagement photos, taken in the ocean. "As we do a winter water engagement shoot," she captioned the Instagram post featuring the black and white photoshoot.

Their actual wedding, which took place on June 18, 2023, was even better! The lavish ceremony went down inside a setting any Hallmark director would love: a vintage antique store in Chicago, Illinois. "We were looking for a venue that felt unique and out of the ordinary," Schram shared with People about the offbeat locale. The best part is that the venue just fell into their lap. "One day we stumbled into an antique shop, that's also a furniture salvage warehouse, and as we walked around we felt the fun and the energy that it brought," she explained, adding, "It was quirky and different and still romantic." Judging by the rest of the details of their big day, we'd definitely say romantic was an understatement!