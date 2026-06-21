Jessy Schram's Wedding Day Was Right Out Of A Hallmark Movie
Hallmark fans love seeing their favorite characters walk down the aisle in stunning settings, so they'll be happy to know that Jessy Schram infused the network's brand of marital magic into her real-life wedding. Yes, that's right. Schram's wedding to her husband, Sterling Taylor, was chock full of the dreamy elements you'd expect to see in Hallmark's nuptials. And it started with her engagement announcement! In April 2023, Schram alerted the world about her and Sterling's upcoming nuptials with a romantic set of engagement photos, taken in the ocean. "As we do a winter water engagement shoot," she captioned the Instagram post featuring the black and white photoshoot.
Their actual wedding, which took place on June 18, 2023, was even better! The lavish ceremony went down inside a setting any Hallmark director would love: a vintage antique store in Chicago, Illinois. "We were looking for a venue that felt unique and out of the ordinary," Schram shared with People about the offbeat locale. The best part is that the venue just fell into their lap. "One day we stumbled into an antique shop, that's also a furniture salvage warehouse, and as we walked around we felt the fun and the energy that it brought," she explained, adding, "It was quirky and different and still romantic." Judging by the rest of the details of their big day, we'd definitely say romantic was an understatement!
Jessy and Sterling's wedding was utter perfection
Jessy Schram's real-life relationship with Sterling Taylor could have been hand-crafted by Hallmark writers. And it's not just because of their hauntingly beautiful wedding venue, which was decorated in a "urban wildflower" theme. According to People, the film-worthy festivities included plenty of good eats. After the ceremony, the newlyweds treated the guests at their reception to a Texas-Cali-themed menu. And instead of a standard rehearsal dinner, the Hallmark star spent some of her millions so their guests could dine on pizza before going on a water-based tour of Chicago. The goal, according to Schram, was to invoke "a sense of adventure and community."
The emphasis on community was extra apparent when Schram's "Once Upon A Time" co-star, Oded Fehr, served as their officiant. But he wasn't the only celebrity supporting their love. Dominic Rains, who co-stars with Schram on "Chicago Med," also highlighted the couple on his Instagram story. "And a major congrats to these two on their wedding day," he wrote on top of a snap from their engagement photoshoot (via Monsters & Critics). "To the best co-star ... a guy could ask for and her husband and absolute gem of a human ... a lifetime of happiness, joy, and love to Jessy and Sterling," he continued.