The Odd Reason Giuliana & Bill Rancic Decided To Start A Podcast

Giuliana Rancic and Bill Rancic had been thinking about bringing back their eponymous reality show in some shape or form for quite some time. But they didn't know what format would make sense in today's entertainment landscape. That changed when Giuliana scheduled her first-ever colonoscopy. As she struggled to finish the infamous prep, she compulsively researched whether she absolutely had to finish the whole thing. "The next afternoon, I was talking to Bill, like, 'You know what would be a fun podcast? Like us, just answering these questions about things everyone is always Googling," she told People in May 2026.

So that's how the Rancics put together "Bill and Giuliana: The Podcast" on iHeart. "We're going to answer those questions that people need the answers to," Giuliana said. The project draws inspiration from their popular reality show. Airing between 2009 and 2014, the couple navigated Giuliana's tragic journey with breast cancer, their infertility struggles, and other challenges many couples face while offering insight and knowledge. "We tackled a lot of really important issues," she told People.

Given the nature of the social media influencer world, Giuliana and Bill want to share valuable information about the latest health trends — and have fun while at it. "I get all my health information on Instagram reels," Bill joked in a promo video. Giuliana retorted: "That's a problem." To tackle those modern issues, the couple interviews experts in a host of areas to answer oft-polarizing questions. In the comments section of the promo, fans even gave them some ideas. "Like do I need chin lypo [sic]?? the dynamic duo never disappoints!!!!" a netizen laughed. It sounds like fans were ready for Giuliana and Bill's comeback.