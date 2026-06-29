The Odd Reason Giuliana & Bill Rancic Decided To Start A Podcast
Giuliana Rancic and Bill Rancic had been thinking about bringing back their eponymous reality show in some shape or form for quite some time. But they didn't know what format would make sense in today's entertainment landscape. That changed when Giuliana scheduled her first-ever colonoscopy. As she struggled to finish the infamous prep, she compulsively researched whether she absolutely had to finish the whole thing. "The next afternoon, I was talking to Bill, like, 'You know what would be a fun podcast? Like us, just answering these questions about things everyone is always Googling," she told People in May 2026.
So that's how the Rancics put together "Bill and Giuliana: The Podcast" on iHeart. "We're going to answer those questions that people need the answers to," Giuliana said. The project draws inspiration from their popular reality show. Airing between 2009 and 2014, the couple navigated Giuliana's tragic journey with breast cancer, their infertility struggles, and other challenges many couples face while offering insight and knowledge. "We tackled a lot of really important issues," she told People.
Given the nature of the social media influencer world, Giuliana and Bill want to share valuable information about the latest health trends — and have fun while at it. "I get all my health information on Instagram reels," Bill joked in a promo video. Giuliana retorted: "That's a problem." To tackle those modern issues, the couple interviews experts in a host of areas to answer oft-polarizing questions. In the comments section of the promo, fans even gave them some ideas. "Like do I need chin lypo [sic]?? the dynamic duo never disappoints!!!!" a netizen laughed. It sounds like fans were ready for Giuliana and Bill's comeback.
Giuliana and Bill Rancic took a step back to raise their son
Even though their reality show was going strong, Giuliana Rancic and Bill Rancic opted to end its run in 2014. By then, Giuliana and Bill's son Duke was about to turn 2, and the prospect of having him grow up in front of the cameras didn't appeal to them. "Some things have to be private. And Bill and I are very open. We share a lot, but it's our son. And so, until he has a say, we want to just protect him," Giuliana told HuffPost in 2016.
They continued to make career decisions based on their family goals from then on. Giuliana left E! News for good in 2019, citing her desire to have more time to focus on her son and husband. "The decision for E! News was one that really came from wanting to be with family more, and focusing and spending as much time as possible with family," she told People. With the extra flexibility, she hoped to dedicate time to her and Bill's other ventures, like the RPM Restaurants and other businesses, on her own schedule.
When Duke became a teen, Giuliana and Bill decided they felt ready to return to the spotlight. They were excited to go back to oversharing the details about their relationship now that they're 20-plus years in. "We really are best friends," Giuliana said in the 2026 People interview. "And we want this to be something you can listen to with your spouse."