The Latest Nancy Guthrie Update Is The Most Crushing Yet & Savannah's Reaction Says It All
A devastating update on the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie was provided on June 22, 2026, and it led to an emotional on-air reaction from her daughter, Savannah Guthrie. Nancy has been missing since February 1, and two ransom notes from her alleged abductors were sent shortly after. The first asked for millions in bitcoin. The second note was sent on February 6, and not much was previously known about it. Now, NBC News is reporting that the note claimed Nancy had died.
One of the sketchy things about Nancy's kidnapping was that the second note made no ransom requests, with the kidnappers instead expressing regret over her death. Sadly, Savannah and her family believed the veracity of the second note, which revealed her mother was dead, as investigators confirmed it was sent from the same IP address as the initial ransom note.
After the news broke about the contents of the second note, Savannah issued a heartbreaking plea on "Today." The NBC personality made it clear that she was not covering the story, but appearing in a personal capacity. "I want to just take the opportunity to ask people, to really to beg people to come forward," she said through tears. Savannah made it clear that she and the family were desperate to find her mother's body for closure. "And we are in agony. We cannot be at peace," she said.
Savannah explained why she still went on "Today" even after the crushing news was revealed. "We're begging for your help, and I'm not going to miss that opportunity," she told the camera. "Please do the right thing for us, for our family, for our children. We love our mom, and we'll never stop looking for her, ever," Savannah added. That, of course, was not the first emotional plea Savannah had delivered following Nancy's kidnapping.
Savannah Guthrie hinted she knew Nancy Guthrie had died
A month before the contents of the second note became public, Savannah Guthrie had an emotional moment on "Today." In May, Savannah made an early exit from "Today," but it was unknown if it was directly related to Nancy Guthrie's disappearance. At the time, co-host Craig Melvin offered a vague explanation to viewers. "Savannah had to leave a little early. She will be right back here tomorrow, though," Melvin told the audience (via Page Six).
Savannah's abrupt departure from the daytime NBC program coincided with a heartbreaking milestone in the search for Nancy. That was around the time the investigation had reached Day 100. At the time, the Pima County Sheriff's Department released a statement. "Advances in technology are aiding investigative efforts, and tips continue to be received and reviewed," the authorities said in May, per Us Weekly. "Even small details may be significant," the statement added.
Prior to that, Savannah had released public statements herself through videos posted to Instagram. On February 7 — the day after the note claiming Nancy had died would have been received — Savannah posted a video addressed to the kidnappers. "We beg you now to return our mother to us. So that we can celebrate with her," she said, seated next to her siblings. "This is the only way we will have peace," Savannah added. Obviously, when the public learned the contents of the second note, it recontextualized Savannah's message.
Later that month, Savannah posted a solo Instagram video, where she began coming to terms with the fact that Nancy may no longer be alive. "We also know that she may be lost ... She may already have gone home to the Lord that she loves," Savannah said in the tearful message.