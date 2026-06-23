The Latest Nancy Guthrie Update Is The Most Crushing Yet & Savannah's Reaction Says It All

A devastating update on the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie was provided on June 22, 2026, and it led to an emotional on-air reaction from her daughter, Savannah Guthrie. Nancy has been missing since February 1, and two ransom notes from her alleged abductors were sent shortly after. The first asked for millions in bitcoin. The second note was sent on February 6, and not much was previously known about it. Now, NBC News is reporting that the note claimed Nancy had died.

One of the sketchy things about Nancy's kidnapping was that the second note made no ransom requests, with the kidnappers instead expressing regret over her death. Sadly, Savannah and her family believed the veracity of the second note, which revealed her mother was dead, as investigators confirmed it was sent from the same IP address as the initial ransom note.

After the news broke about the contents of the second note, Savannah issued a heartbreaking plea on "Today." The NBC personality made it clear that she was not covering the story, but appearing in a personal capacity. "I want to just take the opportunity to ask people, to really to beg people to come forward," she said through tears. Savannah made it clear that she and the family were desperate to find her mother's body for closure. "And we are in agony. We cannot be at peace," she said.

Savannah explained why she still went on "Today" even after the crushing news was revealed. "We're begging for your help, and I'm not going to miss that opportunity," she told the camera. "Please do the right thing for us, for our family, for our children. We love our mom, and we'll never stop looking for her, ever," Savannah added. That, of course, was not the first emotional plea Savannah had delivered following Nancy's kidnapping.