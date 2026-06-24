Signs Bunnie Xo & Jelly Roll's Split Isn't The Drama Haters Think

Bunnie Xo's marriage to Jelly Roll is winding down after a decade. But that doesn't necessarily mean they're about to become contenders for one of the messiest divorces in Hollywood history. According to the "Dumb Blonde" host, they plan to remain in each other's lives — as co-parents. "That's my f**king best friend, dude," Bunnie asserted during a June 2026 episode of her podcast. "And you guys are going to be shocked to hear this, but we're still having a baby," she continued, before acknowledging the surprising decision isn't exactly the done thing. "We have been the most unconventional couple that you guys have ever encountered," Bunnie pointed out. While it's great that they're determined to navigate their next chapter peacefully, social media is calling foul.

In fact, one user angrily reacted with comments about how unrealistic their plans are. "I give it 6 months after a baby is born before she's raking him over the coals publicly," they wrote on Reddit. "And it will be warranted. You want to have a baby with a man you're no longer with and think they're going to show up for you?" Meanwhile, a second Redditor called out the celebrity cliché about staying close after a split, arguing, "I hate it when celebrities divorce and they're like 'we still love each other and they're my best friend and we're going to be friends now and there's so much love and respect between us' OKAY? So why are you getting divorced?" Naturally, only time will tell whether things remain as amicable between Jelly and Bunnie as they supposedly are now.