What Russell Simmons' Two Daughters Really Do For A Living
Ming Lee and Aoki Lee were born to rap mogul Russell Simmons and model-turned-entrepreneur Kimora Lee Simmons. Unsurprisingly, Ming and Aoki enjoyed a very cushy, privileged childhood, which fans got glimpses of during their mom's '00s-era reality show, "Kimora: Life In The Fab Lane." As of 2026, Ming and Aoki are 26 and 23 years old, respectively, which means their parents probably aren't footing 100 percent of their expenses anymore. Fortunately, the Simmons daughters have pursued life paths that will keep them living in the fab lane forever.
For starters, both are college-educated. Aoki Lee graduated from none other than Harvard University in May 2023. "My baby girl is a HARVARD GRADUATE!!! AND with a double major!" Kimora wrote on Instagram, alongside photos and videos from Aoki's graduation ceremony. "AND one of the youngest in recent history to do so at only 20 years young!" added the proud mother. Meanwhile, Ming completed her undergraduate degree at NYU, graduating the same year. "I studied fashion in school and I really, really love working with my mom, so I'm gonna start there," Ming revealed to ET in June 2023. "Hopefully, in the future, [I will be doing] something with my own fashion brand and just kind of staying around the fashion [world]..."
Both have since launched modeling careers, which, in addition to their countless magazine spreads and ad campaigns, have seen them model for their mother's Baby Phat clothing brand. But they also have other streams of income. Ming, for example, is the founder of Boulangerie Beauty, a company that produces luxury scents and body oils. Meanwhile, Aoki starred in an Old Navy ad campaign alongside Ming and her mother, Kimora, in April 2026.
Ming and Aoki returned to reality TV
As stars of "Kimora: Life In The Fab Lane," Ming Lee, who looks just like her famous mother, and Aoki Lee cut their teeth on reality TV at a young age. But they took more than a decade away from the small screen when the show concluded in 2011. In December 2025, however, the sisters made their triumphant return to the reality TV world when they signed up for "Kimora: Back In The Fab Lane." Of course, things were quite different the second time around. The sisters had grown up and were attempting to navigate their careers, dreams, and social lives. Viewers were also introduced to the sisters' dynamic with their younger brothers, most of whom were born/adopted into the family after their first stab at reality TV or shortly before "Fab Lane" ended.
And while fans quickly realized that the family was as entertaining as ever, the show wouldn't have made it off the ground if it had been solely up to Ming and Aoki. "I had to bribe them," their mom, Kimora Lee Simmons, admitted to E! News in December 2025. "I don't think it's appropriate to bribe. I don't think it's normal." She continued, "My girls got paid more than everybody else. Everybody else worked for free. Well, me, I worked for free in order to pay." Fortunately, Kimora is worth $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, so we're sure she's not hurting for cash. As for the sisters, well, they're certainly on their way to amassing their own fortunes.