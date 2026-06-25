The Most Far-Fetched Rumors About Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Wedding We're Not Falling For

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's highly-anticipated wedding is all anybody can talk about lately. As we inch closer and closer to the big day, speculation about what many have dubbed the wedding of the century has reached a fever pitch, with certain claims sounding pretty convincing and others bordering on the absurd. As of right now, the details are still murky: When and where will the wedding actually take place? Who will be the maid of honor? Certainly not Blake Lively, whose invite (or non-invite) to Swift's wedding is a mystery. Who are her bridesmaids? What is she going to wear?! Also, is it true they're limiting plus-ones to married couples only? We demand answers!

So far, what we do know is that it's going to be an absolutely massive celebration filled with some of the biggest names in Hollywood and the NFL alike. "I'm so excited about it," the "Shake It Off" hitmaker teased on "The Graham Norton Show" last year. "I know it's going to be fun to plan. Because I think the only stressful weddings are the ones where you have a small amount and people are on the bubble, right? And you have to evaluate or assess your relationship with them to see if they should be there." To which Swift knowingly added," I'm not gonna do that." Clearly, though, certain rumors are a bit too wild to buy. These are the biggest offenders, out of many.