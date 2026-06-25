The Most Far-Fetched Rumors About Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Wedding We're Not Falling For
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's highly-anticipated wedding is all anybody can talk about lately. As we inch closer and closer to the big day, speculation about what many have dubbed the wedding of the century has reached a fever pitch, with certain claims sounding pretty convincing and others bordering on the absurd. As of right now, the details are still murky: When and where will the wedding actually take place? Who will be the maid of honor? Certainly not Blake Lively, whose invite (or non-invite) to Swift's wedding is a mystery. Who are her bridesmaids? What is she going to wear?! Also, is it true they're limiting plus-ones to married couples only? We demand answers!
So far, what we do know is that it's going to be an absolutely massive celebration filled with some of the biggest names in Hollywood and the NFL alike. "I'm so excited about it," the "Shake It Off" hitmaker teased on "The Graham Norton Show" last year. "I know it's going to be fun to plan. Because I think the only stressful weddings are the ones where you have a small amount and people are on the bubble, right? And you have to evaluate or assess your relationship with them to see if they should be there." To which Swift knowingly added," I'm not gonna do that." Clearly, though, certain rumors are a bit too wild to buy. These are the biggest offenders, out of many.
Are plus-ones really not allowed at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding?
Plus-ones are a classic dilemma for anyone planning a wedding. Generally speaking, there's no hard-and-fast rule. However, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have reportedly enforced a strict no-plus-ones policy for any single guests attending their wedding, causing tension to build behind the scenes. A friend who purportedly scored an invite to their big day claimed that she's thinking of not showing up for this very reason. "What am I supposed to do? Go alone? That is so awkward," she complained to the Daily Mail. "I don't think I am going to attend because I don't want to go by myself and I am not sure I will know too many people there." The alleged insider added, "I mean, sorry, I am not friends with Gigi and Bella Hadid! [...] I may sit this one out because I am shy."
As it stands, it's not clear if the rule (if it's even true) also applies to the Grammy winner's famous, unmarried friends like Gigi Hadid, who's dating Bradley Cooper, and fellow supermodel Cara Delevigne. "I know Selena Gomez is bringing her husband Benny Blanco, so she has a plus-one," the guest confirmed. "But I am not allowed to have a plus-one because I am a single woman. I get it, the venue can probably allow for only so many people, but it's not the best feeling." Although, given the scale of their wedding, it's hard to believe Swift and Kelce would impose this kind of restriction on their guests. It's hardly a small event, and it's not like they can't afford a few extras.
The MSG wedding rumors are a diversion/distraction from the main event
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are apparently all set to tie the knot at Madison Square Garden in New York City over the July 4 weekend. Despite a lot of confusion surrounding their choice of venue, all signs lead to the famous arena as the celebrity couple's location for their star-studded wedding. Still, not everyone is convinced. "The concept of Taylor Swift getting married at Madison Square Garden is sooo ridiculous to me that I think it's a distraction and they are actually getting married somewhere else," one user posted on Reddit, causing others to pile on. "Obviously she's not getting married at MSG," another Redditor agreed. A third suggested it's simply the "22" hitmaker being her usual self, arguing, "I think she's putting out plenty of false info to maintain relevance, Easter egg her fans, and feel super clever about where it ends up being."
And yet, the evidence just keeps mounting. Most tellingly, in June, CNN confirmed that an events company presumably in charge of Tayvis' wedding had secured a permit for a large-scale event at MSG, which means something big is definitely happening there. Even New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani himself hinted at their nuptials while speaking at a press conference on June 15, saying, "We are the biggest city in the country. We are used to big events, and we are incredibly excited for [the FIFA World Cup]," (per People). "We know it coincides with the Knicks' Finals run. We know it coincides with July 4, America 250, Taylor Swift's wedding — all happening at the same time — and we are so excited to welcome the world here." So, there's that too.
Will Taylor Swift perform at her own wedding?
Taylor Swift performing at her own wedding sounds a little self-indulgent but also, perhaps, the most on-brand thing she could possibly do. According to reports, the Grammy winner is planning to stage a surprise performance for her soon-to-be-husband Travis Kelce during their wedding reception. An insider dished to Rob Shutter's Naughty But Nice Substack that this isn't your typical celebrity wedding. "She's creating a once-in-a-lifetime experience. People close to her fully expect some kind of musical moment," they pointed out. But could it be too much?
Granted, Swift loves music and is a certified showgirl. But others can't help but feel it's giving peak main character energy. "Most brides want to be the center of attention on their wedding day, but Taylor is already one of the most famous women in the world. The idea of her performing at her own reception is being viewed by some people as the ultimate egotistical wedding plan," an unimpressed source expressed to RadarOnline. They continued, "A wedding should be about celebrating the couple rather than staging another Taylor Swift show."
Although, our money's on the "cardigan" hitmaker performing not at their actual reception but at a post-wedding celebration (perhaps the large-scale event said to be taking place at MSG) for their guests and fans instead. But then again, there's the saying, "your wedding, your rules," so if Swift wants to sing at her own wedding reception, well, more power to her.