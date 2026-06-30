Jane Seymour's Several Marriages Resulted In A Wild Divorce Settlement

Jane Seymour announced in June 2026 that she was engaged to her boyfriend John Zambetti, and here's hoping the fifth time's the charm. After all, she's been divorced four times before (and her third came with gut-wrenching financial ramifications).

In 2020, the always-gorgeous Seymour spoke to ET about the impact "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman" had on her life, and it turns out the pay actually played a very big part in her post-David Flynn divorce recovery. "My ex-husband, at that time, had lost all our money, left me nine million in the red with lawsuits from every major bank. I was homeless, penniless, and I called my agent and said I would do anything," she recalled of the early '90s split. As for what caused that financial situation, David was Seymour's business manager (that was how they'd met), and as she told The Times in 2023, she trusted him implicitly. However, that proved to be a mistake. "I was put into a financial situation that I had no idea of. ... He had invested it in properties and things I knew nothing about, all of which he got me to personally sign," Seymour recalled.

Understandably, the ordeal massively impacted the actor, and Seymour told The Times, "I was traumatized and just did what I had to do, which was figure out how I was going to earn some money to pay back what he'd lost." Like we said, "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman" helped with that, but she still had the actual divorce settlement to deal with. As the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported at the time, she had to pay Flynn $10,000 alimony per month, which might not have been one of the most expensive divorces in Hollywood, but likely stung nonetheless. One plus, we guess, is that it was half of his original request.