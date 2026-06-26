Meet All Of Kurt Russell & Goldie Hawn's Children & Grandchildren

Few Hollywood stars reached the heights of '80s fame like the power couple of Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn. With films like "The Thing," "Escape From New York," "Overboard" (which they worked on together), and "Private Benjamin." Of course, both actors had become household names long before the decade of excess, and they continue to attract new fans even today. However, the couple's biggest accomplishment is bringing together one of the most beloved blended families in Tinseltown.

Despite never marrying, Russell and Hawn's romance has been going strong for more than four decades, bringing their children — actors Oliver and Kate Hudson and Boston Russell — together as de facto siblings, then later welcoming actor Wyatt Russell. And in the years since they first became a couple, Russell and Hawn have seen their children welcome several children with their respective partners, most of whom are now growing up in the public eye.

Here's everything you need to know about Russell and Hawn's children and grandchildren, as their family tree continues to expand.