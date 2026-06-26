Meet All Of Kurt Russell & Goldie Hawn's Children & Grandchildren
Few Hollywood stars reached the heights of '80s fame like the power couple of Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn. With films like "The Thing," "Escape From New York," "Overboard" (which they worked on together), and "Private Benjamin." Of course, both actors had become household names long before the decade of excess, and they continue to attract new fans even today. However, the couple's biggest accomplishment is bringing together one of the most beloved blended families in Tinseltown.
Despite never marrying, Russell and Hawn's romance has been going strong for more than four decades, bringing their children — actors Oliver and Kate Hudson and Boston Russell — together as de facto siblings, then later welcoming actor Wyatt Russell. And in the years since they first became a couple, Russell and Hawn have seen their children welcome several children with their respective partners, most of whom are now growing up in the public eye.
Here's everything you need to know about Russell and Hawn's children and grandchildren, as their family tree continues to expand.
Kate Hudson
The most famous of Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn's children, Kate Hudson is the daughter of Hawn and musician Bill Hudson (whose troubled relationship included a marriage lasting from 1976 to 1982). However, she shares a deep relationship with Russell, who raised her after she and her brother Oliver became estranged from Bill. In a 2021 Father's Day post on Instagram, Kate referred to Russell as "Our great loyal protector. Our dependable authentic captain. Our wild, sometimes untamed adventurer father!" and affectionately called him "Pa."
Hudson is perhaps best-known for her roles in 2000's "Almost Famous," 2003's "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days," 2009's "Bride Wars," and 2022's "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." More recently, she won acclaim opposite Hugh Jackman in 2025's "Song Sung Blue." The latter film saw both she and Jackman lend their vocal talents to perform Neil Diamond classics, like "Cherry, Cherry." Meanwhile, Hudson followed in her biological father's footsteps by venturing into music with the release of her 2024 album "Glorious."
In 2026, the "Fool's Gold" actor and her older brother, Oliver Hudson, inked a deal with Netflix to bring their podcast, "Sibling Revelry With Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson," to the streamer in video form, per Variety. Russell and Hawn have three grandchildren through Kate – Ryder Russell Robinson (via her ex-husband, Black Crowes singer Chris Robinson), Bingham Hawn Bellamy (with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy), and Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa (with her current fiancé, Danny Fujikawa).
Oliver Hudson
Another child of Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson, Oliver Hudson is the oldest child in Hawn and Kurt Russell's blended family, and his forays into the family trade are numerous. After cutting his teeth as an actor on his mother's film with Steve Martin, 1999's "The Out-of-Towners," Oliver appeared in teen movies, including 2000's "The Smokers" and 2001's "Going Greek." However, he quickly found success as a television actor.
He played the lead role of Jace Darnell on the short-lived WB sitcom "My Guide to Becoming a Rock Star" in 2002, and later appeared on "Dawson's Creek" on a recurring basis as Eddie Doling, the on-off boyfriend of Katie Holmes' Joey. He has been working steadily ever since, most notably playing Adam Rhodes across all seven seasons of the CBS sitcom "Rules of Engagement" and record exec Jeff Fordham across three seasons of the then-ABC drama series "Nashville." In addition to his acting work, he has co-hosted "Sibling Revelry With Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson" alongside his sister since 2019.
In 2026, he celebrated his 20th wedding anniversary with his wife, fellow actor and former pageant competitor Erinn Bartlett. Together, they welcomed two sons — Wilder Brooks Hudson and Bodhi Hawn Hudson — and a daughter, Rio Laura Hudson.
Wyatt Russell
The youngest of the Kurt Russell-Goldie Hawn children, Wyatt Russell is the only child produced by the longtime relationship between the "Overboard" stars. And he, too, has become a major player in Hollywood (following a run as both an amateur and professional ice hockey goaltender). The earliest acting credits listed on his IMDb page are films his father starred in: 1996's "Escape from L.A." and 1998's "Soldier." However, after working his way up the acting ladder, he's now a franchise-leading star.
He famously played John Walker/U.S. Agent/Captain America in the 2021 Disney+ series "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" and the 2025 film "Thunderbolts*" And he'll reprise that role in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe tentpoles "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Avengers: Secret Wars." He has also starred with his father — as younger and older versions of the same character — in the "Godzilla"-inspired Apple TV+ sci-fi series "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters," and, more recently, appeared in the 2026 Steven Spielberg-directed "Disclosure Day."
Wyatt married actor Meredith Hagner, whom he met on the 2016 comedy film "Folk Hero & Funny Guy," in 2019 at the Russell-Hawn vacation home in Aspen. Together, the two brought the Hollywood A-listers their youngest grandchildren, Buddy Prine and Boone Joseph Russell.
Boston Russell
Boston Russell is Kurt Russell's only child with his ex-wife, former actress Season Hubley. Unlike his parents, stepmother, and siblings, though, he has kept a relatively low profile throughout his adult life. As the "Captain Ron" star told People in 2026 while perusing family photos with Wyatt Russell, Boston is "the only one that has never cared to get in the business."
Rather than seek out fame and fortune in Tinseltown, Boston established himself as a therapist. "The joke, of course, is well, the rest of the family are actors. You've got to have a therapist in the family," Kurt added while sharing a picture of himself, Wyatt, Boston, Goldie Hawn, Oliver Hudson, and Kate Hudson.
Although his life hasn't been as public-facing as those of his family members, Boston does have a pair of credits listed on his IMDb page — as a member of the production department on his dad's 1996 film "Executive Decision" and as himself on a "60 Minutes" segment about Hawn. Boston reportedly hasn't welcomed any children to the Russell-Hawn brood.
Ryder Russell Robinson
Kate Hudson and then-husband Chris Robinson welcomed their only child, Ryder Russell Robinson, in 2004 (three years before their divorce, in 2007). He was given the middle name Russell in honor of his grandfather, Kurt Russell, who told People in '07 that his oldest grandson was "a blast." In 2020, when Ryder was 16, Hudson sang his praises on "The Rachael Ray Show," calling him "a great older brother" when he made a cameo during the segment.
Ryder made headlines two years later when it was revealed he was dating actor Iris Apatow, the daughter of comedian/filmmaker Judd Apatow and "Knocked Up" star Leslie Mann. Although they went Instagram official in 2022, they both attended the same Santa Monica school and had "grown up together since they were really young," a source told People at the time. By early 2023, though, the two were no longer in a relationship (per E! News).
Fast forward to 2026, and Hudson joined Chris in celebrating Ryder's graduation from New York University, a milestone she recognized with a heartwarming Instagram post. "He is fun, vibrant, kind. His friends are all awesome and unique, none the same. He loves his family, his siblings and gosh darn it, he loves his mom," Hudson wrote. Where romance is concerned, Ryder has been in a long-term relationship with Piper Lacy, the daughter of actress Monica Lacy.
Bingham Hawn Bellamy
Bingham "Bing" Hawn Bellamy — whose middle name honors his grandmother Goldie Hawn — was born in 2011 to Kate Hudson and her then-fiancé Matt Bellamy. And while Hudson and the Muse frontman ended their engagement three years later, she and Bellamy continued to co-parent their son, just as she does with the fathers of her other children. "It might not look traditional from the outside, but on the inside I feel like we're killing it," Hudson told The Sunday Times in 2022 (via ABC News).
Although it wasn't uncommon to see a young Bing out in public or on the red carpet with his mother when he was a toddler, those appearances grew increasingly infrequent over the years. E! News described the then-14-year-old as the red carpet "MVP" when he appeared alongside his mother at the Season 2 premiere of her Netflix sports/comedy series, "Running Point," in 2026. According to the outlet, it was his first major public appearance since Hawn's "Goldie's Love in for Kids" event a decade earlier.
Behind the scenes, Bing reportedly has designs on following in his parents' musical footsteps. In a 2023 Instagram post, Hudson shared video clips of the boy drumming at various ages, writing in the caption, "From the first time he played the kick drum, to his smoother pre-teen drumming ways. He plays the drums like he walks through life, sharp, vibrant, caring, dedicated and always perfectly wild and unpredictable!"
Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa
Born in late 2018, Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa is Kate Hudson's youngest child and only daughter (with her current and longtime fiancé, Danny Fujikawa). "We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa," the actor/singer revealed in an Instagram announcement of Rani's birth. "Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor."
According to Hudson, her daughter has inherited her mother's love for fashion and style, likening her to supermodel Karlie Kloss in a 2024 interview with People. "She's the best. She's so magical, "Hudson told the outlet. "She's definitely her mother's daughter. It takes her forever to get out of the house. She's very particular about her wardrobe and her clothes and her vibe." Hudson further described Rani as a "total firecracker," adding, "she's much more emotional than I think I was when I was little. She's much more of an empath where I was like, yeah. She's just very empathetic and emotional."
In 2025, Hudson celebrated Rani's seventh birthday with a sweet Instagram reel, featuring snaps and video clips of the young girl. "My sweet sparkly sassy silly sunshine girl," Hudson declared. "You are the light of my life."
Wilder Brooks Hudson
The oldest of Oliver Hudson's children, Wilder Brooks Hudson, was born in 2007. Wilder made his movie debut at the age of 18 in the 2025 Netflix holiday rom-com "A Merry Little Ex-Mas," which starred his father and '90s icon Alicia Silverstone (who first found stardom in Aerosmith music videos). Wilder played Gabriel, the son of Oliver and Silverstone's characters.
Despite his relative inexperience, Wilder's veteran thespian father was taken aback by his natural talent on the set. Said Oliver of the experience of hearing his son deliver an emotional monologue in the film (via People): "I'm sitting there listening in the movie, and after his first take, I, for the first time, just started crying. Because I couldn't believe that this was my son. ... I just swelled with this pride that I'd never felt before, and it was just overwhelming and it made me emotional."
More recently, Wilder celebrated his high school graduation alongside his mom, dad, and A-list grandparents. It was an occasion that left his mother wondering, "Where the F did the time go?" in a 2026 Instagram post.
Bodhi Hawn Hudson
The middle child of Oliver Hudson and Erinn Bartlett's pack, Bodhi Hawn Hudson, was born in the spring of 2010. Like some of his cousins, Hudson has largely managed to avoid the limelight over the years. Sharp-eyed fans may have spotted him on the red carpet a handful of times, and he also once made a cameo appearance on his parents' early 2020s podcast "Unconsciously Coupled."
During the 2022 episode, he educated his parents on the finer points of Snapchat and the social protocols of asking crushes out in the age of social media. He also let his parents down gently when they asked if there was anything they could improve upon in their capacity as mom and dad. "I don't think you could do anything," he said. "I don't think so."
When Bodhi celebrated his 13th birthday in 2023, his mother marked the occasion with an Instagram reel featuring photos from throughout his life. His grandmother, Goldie Hawn, responded to the post, lending insight to the teen's personality. "Bodhi embodies his name! Kind smart and caring for others. What a young man!" Hawn commented. "I love you Bodhi!! My amazing grandson."
Rio Laura Hudson
Rio Laura Hudson — born in mid-2013 — is the youngest of Oliver Hudson's kids with Erinn Bartlett. And she's apparently determined to test her mettle in the family trade. She stole the show during an Access Hollywood interview with her father at the 2025 premiere of "Happy Gilmore 2." However, Oliver maintained that she would still have to work her way up the show business ladder.
"We're gonna go slowly," he said of his daughter's performing ambitions (via NBC Connecticut). "She wants it, she's an amazing dancer, she loves to perform ... we're gonna do plays first." During that same interview, Rio noted that she has a strong connection to her grandmother, Goldie Hawn. Some people even feel she looks exactly like the legend. For his part, her grandfather, Kurt Russell, has made similar observations. "Rio is showing some serious chops with dancing ability," Russell told E! News of his granddaughter in 2026. "There's something about her. A lot of people call her 'Mini Goldie.'"
Hawn has made waves with her own dancing throughout her life, be it via Instagram posts, while guesting on "Ellen," on "Laugh-In" during the 1970s, or spontaneously with a troop of street performers.
Buddy Prine Russell
As they're the youngest of the Russell-Hawn couples, Wyatt Russell and Meredith Hagner's offspring are, for the most part, significantly younger than the rest of Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn's grandchildren. They welcomed their first son, Buddy Prine Russell, in 2021. Mere weeks earlier, a very pregnant Hagner had participated in a Vogue photoshoot with her MCU star hubby (for the outlet's April 2021 issue). However, by the time she shared the photos on Instagram, the baby had already arrived.
Since growing beyond his infant and toddler stages, Buddy has largely been kept out of the public eye. However, Wyatt has raved about the impact having both him and his younger brother, Boone, has had on his life. "It's everything you didn't know it was going to be," he told Entertainment Tonight after Buddy's birth. "I think everything you hope it's gonna be is like a mish-mash in your mind before it really happens and then after it happens, whatever happened before is almost like [it never happened]."
Boone Joseph Russell
The youngest of Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn's grandchildren, Boone Joseph Russell, was born to Wyatt Russell and Meredith Hagner in 2024 — one day before Valentine's Day. "Boone Joseph Russell. Born Feb 13, a week before his due date. 8 pounds 3 oz. of heaven. Hearts overflowing," wrote Hagner in an Instagram post announcing the boy's birth.
As Boone is still a toddler at the time of this writing, he may be the most mysterious of the Russell-Hawn family. Prior to his birth, the "Thunderbolts*" star noted that his older son, Buddy, was excited for his little brother's arrival. "He just kind of rolls with the tide and see what comes," he told E! News in 2023. "Buddy understands there's a baby in the belly, but when the baby actually comes out, he's gonna be like, 'Oh my god, that's a real thing!'" Since Boone's birth, Hagner has shared a handful of pictures of the brothers on her Instagram, but has been careful to cover or edit out their faces to protect their anonymity.