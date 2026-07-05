How Did MrBeast & Thea Booysen Meet? Inside Their Early Romance

Before the couple crossed paths, MrBeast and Thea Booysen both got their start on YouTube as gaming and internet personalities. Coincidentally, Booysen's handle as a Twitch streamer and social media star, TheaBeasty, shared a likeness to the billionaire's own famous alias. Given their shared passion for gaming and social media, their relationship seemed like a match made in YouTube heaven. The pair first met in Booysen's home country of South Africa while MrBeast was visiting the area for filming in early 2022. They quickly linked up and made their public debut as a couple at the Kids' Choice Awards in April 2022.

In a 2022 interview with the "Wide Awake Podcast" on YouTube, Booysen revealed how the couple's initial chance encounter came about. "Jimmy [MrBeast] was coming down to South Africa with Logan Paul and Casey Neistat, and they had a video they wanted to film in Antarctica," she said. "Everybody got COVID, so they had to cancel the video and stay in South Africa a little bit longer." During the delay, MrBeast was going to dinner with a mutual friend, who suggested Booysen drop by.

During this initial interaction, the two immediately clicked while discussing shared passions over dinner. "I really wanted to meet him in person," Booysen said. "He was super nice, very down to earth and he started asking me a lot of questions," she recalled. "Little did I know he was going off a list because he was looking for a new girlfriend. ... The fact that he could keep up with the conversation to me was very attractive because you have to have a certain amount of interest and intellect." After 4 years together in the public eye, what we know about MrBeast's partner only continues to grow.