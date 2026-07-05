How Did MrBeast & Thea Booysen Meet? Inside Their Early Romance
Before the couple crossed paths, MrBeast and Thea Booysen both got their start on YouTube as gaming and internet personalities. Coincidentally, Booysen's handle as a Twitch streamer and social media star, TheaBeasty, shared a likeness to the billionaire's own famous alias. Given their shared passion for gaming and social media, their relationship seemed like a match made in YouTube heaven. The pair first met in Booysen's home country of South Africa while MrBeast was visiting the area for filming in early 2022. They quickly linked up and made their public debut as a couple at the Kids' Choice Awards in April 2022.
In a 2022 interview with the "Wide Awake Podcast" on YouTube, Booysen revealed how the couple's initial chance encounter came about. "Jimmy [MrBeast] was coming down to South Africa with Logan Paul and Casey Neistat, and they had a video they wanted to film in Antarctica," she said. "Everybody got COVID, so they had to cancel the video and stay in South Africa a little bit longer." During the delay, MrBeast was going to dinner with a mutual friend, who suggested Booysen drop by.
During this initial interaction, the two immediately clicked while discussing shared passions over dinner. "I really wanted to meet him in person," Booysen said. "He was super nice, very down to earth and he started asking me a lot of questions," she recalled. "Little did I know he was going off a list because he was looking for a new girlfriend. ... The fact that he could keep up with the conversation to me was very attractive because you have to have a certain amount of interest and intellect." After 4 years together in the public eye, what we know about MrBeast's partner only continues to grow.
MrBeast was eager to propose early on
Before MrBeast got into a relationship with fellow YouTuber Thea Booysen, he was immediately blown away upon meeting her. "When we were first introduced, it came through right away how brilliant Thea is," MrBeast told People. "She has such a range of knowledge and can go deep on lots of topics. She told me about her work as an author and how passionate she is about her hobbies — we vibed instantly. I kept thinking she is really smart and beautiful. I knew within the first few minutes of meeting that I wanted the chance to date her. Thankfully, she also felt a strong connection."
Following their meet-cute dinner, the billionaire slid into Booysen's DMs on X, asking to read her upcoming book, "The Marked Children." A month later, she sent him the book and hopped on a three-hour phone call that ultimately led to their budding romantic relationship. MrBeast was eager to propose as early as 2023, but Booysen suggested he wait until after she finished her master's degree in human cognitive neuropsychology from the University of Edinburgh. On Christmas Day 2024, MrBeast finally popped the question at home with both their families present.
Despite MrBeast's reputation for over-the-top showmanship, he wasn't interested in having an equally flashy wedding. "This will definitely be more family and friends — definitely more private," he told People. "I don't take much vacation because of how hard I work, so I definitely want to make sure that the wedding will be a time to celebrate with her and spend time with friends and family who we really enjoy being with. It will be the ultimate way to take some time away and enjoy things." Given how rich MrBeast is, the bride- and groom-to-be didn't have to worry about the price tag of their wedding, no matter what they decided to do.