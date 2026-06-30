The Yellowstone Universe Character Death That Split The Fandom
As a highly anticipated spinoff to Taylor Sheridan's cowboy smash hit "Yellowstone," fans were eager to see what storylines the showrunner of "Marshals" had rounded up for Luke Grimes' character, Kayce Dutton. Since the lead character was married to Kelsey Asbille's Monica Dutton, many expected the series to revolve around them and their son Tate, played by Brecken Merrill. When the show finally premiered on March 1, 2026, viewers were surprised to find that Monica had been killed off before the show even began.
In a March 2026 interview, "Marshals" showrunner Spencer Hudnut explained this controversial choice. "Kayce had such a perfect ending in Yellowstone," Hudnut told our sister site, TVLine. "His dreams had finally come true. As we were trying to figure out how to tell the next chapter in Kayce's story, it felt like he really needed to be shaken out of that. Unfortunately, tragedy tends to find Kayce, so something bad was going to happen for him one way or the other. It just sort of played out that it was going to be Monica."
Apparently, Monica's death was needed to shift the tone of the fast-paced series and make room for Kayce's character development. "To me, Monica is really guiding Kayce through this first episode, trying to help him find his new path," Hudnut added. "We really wanted to be respectful of the way that we said goodbye to her." After Monica's fate was decided, Grimes reached out to Asbille to make sure she was doing okay upon learning that she would not be reprising her role for "Marshals." "In true Kelsey fashion, she handled it like a pro and totally understood," Grimes told TV Insider. The co-stars' former onscreen chemistry was so good it had fans questioning if they were dating, but Abille's real-life relationship looks very different.
The controversial fictional death has fans divided
The "Yellowstone" fandom has been divided over the showrunner's decision to have Monica pass away from cancer before "Marshals." While the off-screen death was surprising, it also felt random and anticlimactic as viewers did not get to witness this major loss in the Dutton family. Fans took to Reddit to discuss the divisive choice, with one calling Monica an "insufferable" character while others wished she had been included in the spinoff. Some also called Asbille's heritage back into question after a prior controversy surrounding her claims to indigenous ties.
"Whatever it was that got Monica written out, I only wish it could have happened sooner. I have nothing against the actress, she does good with what she is given, but the character was trash," one Reddit user commented on the thread. "They got rid of the character that no one cared about and won't miss. Create as many reasons as you want, but they knew what they were doing," another Reddit user responded.
"I'm probably the minority but I liked her character as a support to Kayce," a Reddit user wrote in Monica's defense. "I liked the family dynamic. That being said, the writing for Marshals is so bad I could only watch two episodes before calling it. The supporting actors are so cliche' and honestly, corny." Another Reddit user agreed that Asbille delivered a great acting performance, but her character suffered from poor writing. "I always felt she was the most talented in their little family of three. She had some good scenes with Costner and Reilly. Didn't get much for writing though and absolutely no chemistry with Grimes." At least fans got to learn how Asbille really felt about working with Kevin Costner on "Yellowstone" before she stepped away from the franchise.