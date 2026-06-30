The Yellowstone Universe Character Death That Split The Fandom

As a highly anticipated spinoff to Taylor Sheridan's cowboy smash hit "Yellowstone," fans were eager to see what storylines the showrunner of "Marshals" had rounded up for Luke Grimes' character, Kayce Dutton. Since the lead character was married to Kelsey Asbille's Monica Dutton, many expected the series to revolve around them and their son Tate, played by Brecken Merrill. When the show finally premiered on March 1, 2026, viewers were surprised to find that Monica had been killed off before the show even began.

In a March 2026 interview, "Marshals" showrunner Spencer Hudnut explained this controversial choice. "Kayce had such a perfect ending in Yellowstone," Hudnut told our sister site, TVLine. "His dreams had finally come true. As we were trying to figure out how to tell the next chapter in Kayce's story, it felt like he really needed to be shaken out of that. Unfortunately, tragedy tends to find Kayce, so something bad was going to happen for him one way or the other. It just sort of played out that it was going to be Monica."

Apparently, Monica's death was needed to shift the tone of the fast-paced series and make room for Kayce's character development. "To me, Monica is really guiding Kayce through this first episode, trying to help him find his new path," Hudnut added. "We really wanted to be respectful of the way that we said goodbye to her." After Monica's fate was decided, Grimes reached out to Asbille to make sure she was doing okay upon learning that she would not be reprising her role for "Marshals." "In true Kelsey fashion, she handled it like a pro and totally understood," Grimes told TV Insider. The co-stars' former onscreen chemistry was so good it had fans questioning if they were dating, but Abille's real-life relationship looks very different.