11 Celebs Who Have Unique Sleeping Arrangements With Their Partners
Since press coverage of celebrities — tabloid or otherwise — has existed, the bedroom habits of stars and their spouses have been a major point of interest among fans. However, the exploration of that topic doesn't stop with celebrity hook-ups. Even the nuts and bolts of how and where stars are sleeping and the rituals they carry out before closing their eyes each night have long been a source of fascination for observers.
For their part, Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip raised eyebrows for decades by sleeping in separate bedrooms. However, there was nothing out of the ordinary or nefarious about the arrangement. According to the late queen's cousin, Pamela Hicks, their sleep split was simply in keeping with their station. "In England, the upper class always have had separate bedrooms. You don't want to be bothered with snoring or someone flinging a leg around," Hicks explained to biographer Sally Bedell Smith (via the Daily Mail).
However, such separations aren't solely a royal family phenomenon. In recent years, the "sleep divorce" — in which couples sleep apart in some form or other — has become a trendy solution to a number of common sleep-related issues. That said, it still manages to make headlines when celebrity partners reveal that they're doing it (or engaging in other sleep situations deemed to be outside the norm). The following celebrity couples possess somepo unique sleeping arrangements.
Robin Roberts and Amber Laign technically sleep in different states
Robin Roberts has reached a level of success in television journalism that few reporters could even hope to aspire. From 1990 to 2005, she was one of the faces of ESPN, and she eventually became a key component to the success of ABC's "Good Morning America," too. She and George Stephanopoulos have co-anchored the show since 2009, making them one of the longest-tenured morning news tandems on television.
For much of that time, she has been in a relationship with Amber Laign, publicly acknowledging their coupling in 2013 and then finally tying the knot in 2023 after first meeting on a blind date in 2005. When asked about the secrets behind their long-lasting partnership, Laign told E! News that they continued to keep separate residences. "The true secret? Separate apartments," Laign said with a laugh, before the couple espoused the benefits of communication, keeping things fresh, and trust.
Not only do Roberts and Laign live separately, they actually, technically, live in separate states. As noted by People in 2025, Roberts lives in a New York City apartment, while Laign lives in a home in Connecticut.
Carson and Siri Daly started sleeping separately during a pregnancy
Few things in life can throw a relationship for a loop like bringing children into the mix; it changes things up in ways that some people may not have even conceived of beforehand (even after a first child). Such was the case for the co-host of NBC's "Today," "The Voice," and MTV alum Carson Daly and his wife, Siri Daly (née Pinter). For them, it wasn't Pinter's first pregnancy, but her fourth, that ushered in a sleep split.
In 2019, when Pinter was on the homestretch of carrying their fourth child — their daughter, Goldie — they came to realize that sharing a bed wasn't ideal. "We're both pretty good-sized humans and it just wasn't really working when she was in her third trimester, and I also have sleep apnea, which is very sexy for the ladies out there, I'm sure," Daly told People in 2020. "She couldn't get comfortable, so we were like a commercial you would see, kicking each other and just not sleeping. We woke up and we just shook hands like, 'I love you, but it's time to sleep divorce. It'll be the best thing for all of us.'"
That arrangement has apparently persisted. As recently as 2024, the couple was still sleeping separately (at least part of the time), according to Daly. "It's been good for us," he told People at the time.
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk also slept together on a part-time basis
Gwyneth Paltrow has been a part of multiple high-profile romances — and her exes have said a lot about her over the years. However, she has been in a successful marriage to "Glee" and "American Horror Story" creator Brad Falchuk for many years now, having become man and wife way back in 2018. Not only have they made it work, though, but they've done so while blending their respective children from previous marriages.
So, what is their secret to making it all work? It's difficult to say, but they did take the radical step of sleeping at separate residences early on in their marriage. As noted by Today in 2019, Falchuk was sleeping at his Brentwood home three nights a week while caring for his children, Brody and Isabella. He reportedly spent the other four days of the week residing with the "Iron Man" star. "All my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn't change a thing," Paltrow told The Sunday Times (via Today) of their arrangement.
While it worked for them in the early days, though, Paltrow has since expressed some regret about split living, especially where mixing and managing their kids was concerned. "We were trying to kind of land the plane very, very gently and slowly and get everybody on board. But I'm not sure that it didn't just prolong that thing of like, we don't know what we're doing," she said on "The Goop Podcast" in 2025 (via People).
Cameron Diaz spoke out in support of sleep divorces
Golden Globe-nominated actor Cameron Diaz and Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden have been together for more than a decade, having said their I dos way back in 2015. They've since had to navigate contrasting sleep schedules. However, their disparate internal clocks actually became a benefit where feeding their infant children was concerned. "I can go to bed a few hours earlier, and he does those later feeds," she said during a 2020 Instagram livestream with Gucci Westman (via Business Insider). "Then I can wake up early and then I'm with her early in the morning and he can sleep. Those things are so valuable. We don't even think about it."
Does that mean that the arrangement continued beyond early parenting? It's difficult to say, but Diaz did speak out in support of sleeping separately during a 2023 appearance on the "Lipstick on the Rim" podcast. "We should normalize separate bedrooms," she said (via CNN).
However, the "Vanilla Sky" star didn't stop there, going so far as to champion a multi-house sleeping arrangement. "To me, I would literally, I have my house, you have yours. We have the family house in the middle. I will go and sleep in my room. You go sleep in your room. I'm fine," Diaz said. "And we have the bedroom in the middle that we can convene in for our relations."
Sheryl Lee Ralph and Vincent Hughes have even more distance between them
This list is full of celebrity couples who have bucked tradition where their sleeping/living arrangements are concerned. However, the majority of them actually have shared a bed at some point or other during their relationship. That's apparently not the case, though, for "Abbott Elementary" star Sheryl Lee Ralph and her husband, longtime Pennsylvania politician Vincent Hughes.
Despite having been married for more than two decades, saying their I dos in 2005, the couple has apparently never lived together full-time. As a result of their dedication to their respective careers, Ralph has continued to live and work in the heart of the entertainment industry while Hughes still hangs his proverbial hat in Pennsylvania's seventh Senatorial District. "You fall in love with somebody and you realize he's not leaving his career. He's not leaving Philadelphia. I'm not leaving Hollywood," she told People in 2025, while confessing, "When you have children, it's very difficult."
According to Ralph, she and Hughes settled into a routine of seeing each other once every couple weeks or so — an arrangement that has seemingly persisted. "He has his own life. I have my own life. He has his own real career, I have my own real career. He has his light to stand in, I have my light to stand in," Ralph added. "He is not looking at me thinking about status or this or that. He's doing his thing. I get to do my thing."
Prince William and Princess Catherine reportedly sleep with their dog
While their sleeping habits may not match those of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the current heir to the British throne, Prince William, and his wife Princess Catherine do have a quirky sleeping arrangement of their own. Specifically, the couple shares their bed with another member of their family; namely, their cocker spaniel, Orla. William reportedly revealed the third member of their sleep circle while meeting a supporter's dog during a visit to Cornwall's Duchy College.
Orla was gifted to the royal couple in 2020 by Catherine's brother, James Middleton, when his dog had a litter of puppies. While allowing a pet to sleep in one's bed isn't an uncommon practice, it's not a practice that is universally embraced. It's even controversial in some circles. As Colorado State University veterinarian and microbiologist Dr. Josh Daniels explained to The New York Times, engaging in the practice can expose owners to everything from ticks and fleas to parasites and bacteria.
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey have opposite schedules
Whether it was intended or not, "The Big Bang Theory" star Kaley Cuoco has encountered little difficulty in riling the masses; be it by airing her dirty laundry or igniting controversy with her Instagram posts. In 2026, she made headlines by admitting that she doesn't share a bed with her fiancé, "Ozark" star and veteran soap actor Tom Pelphrey. Although, it apparently wasn't her call to get a sleep divorce.
According to Cuoco, Pelphrey sought a different sleeping situation when their bed grew too crowded for his liking. "The bed thing with the dogs, definitely — and Tom loves dogs — but the problem is because we have two that are so old. They do that thing where they're up a lot. You know, when you're older, it's the roaming, the crawling ... it's a little, 'Why are we barking at 3 a.m. at the wall?' He was like, 'I can't do this anymore,'" she said on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast, adding that their daughter, Matilda, also gets in on the action.
While she was worried about how their arrangement would be perceived publicly at first, Cuoco called it a "game changer," noting that it helps them navigate sleep schedules that are vastly different — he's reportedly a night owl who struggles to get back to sleep once he's roused, while she's an early riser. "It just works for us," she added. "We don't go, like, walking to the bedroom holding hand in hand to watch a TV show together."
Kevin and Danielle Jonas reportedly lasted just a few months after marriage
In a societal era defined by sliding into DMs, Netflix and chill, and sex being used to sell everything from music and movies to cars and power tools, Jonas Brothers guitarist Kevin Jonas and his wife, Danielle Jonas (née Deleasa), took a decidedly traditional approach to dating and cohabitating before their 2009 nuptials. Specifically, they reportedly had never spent the night together until they were officially husband and wife.
Despite having waited to share a bed, though, rumor has it that the couple gave up on the practice just a few short months into their marriage. And the reasons for their nighttime split aren't difficult to understand for anyone who has a loud sleeping partner. "Kevin and Danielle had never spent a night together until their wedding night, so she had no clue that he snores so loudly," an apparent insider told InTouch Weekly in 2011 (via HuffPost). "She loves her husband, but now she sleeps in a guest room when he gets too noisy."
The sleep divorce notwithstanding, the insider maintained that the situation had become a joke among their friends and that the couple remained very much in love. And they're still married several years later — with two children in tow, too — so it's difficult to fault the flip of the switch from old school values to something wholly nontraditional.
Raven-Symoné and Miranda Pearman-Maday have separate beds AND routines
"That's So Raven" star Raven-Symoné, who has undergone a stunning transformation, and her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday, dated for five years prior to their 2020 wedding. In other words: long enough to become deeply acquainted with one another's sleep habits. Along the way, they came to the conclusion that the best way to navigate those habits and still get the rest they needed was to catch their ZZZs in separate rooms.
"Honestly, there were many reasons," Maday explained of their decision to sleep apart during a joint 2025 appearance on Jeff Lewis' SiriusXM radio show. "Raven is a crazy sleeper, and she would keep me up at night. She kicks and tosses and breathes." However, it wasn't just what was going on while they slept that necessitated the split, but their respective rituals in the lead-up to sleepy time. The couple reported that their processes were incompatible. Raven said of Maday's intensive routine, "It's the hair, it's the humidifier, it's the curtains, it's the way she lays in the bed with red light systems on her whole entire body."
Barbara Corcoran and Bill Higgins sleep together by invitation only
Some celebrity couples sleep apart to navigate things like contrasting schedules, others have done so as a response to a pregnancy or the presence of children and/or pets. "Shark Tank" star and businesswoman Barbara Corcoran and her husband, Bill Higgins, have another reason altogether. According to Corcoran, their sleep split is all about keeping their fires burning.
During a 2024 appearance on NBC's "Today," Corcoran revealed that she and her husband had been sleeping apart for the better part of four decades, which she feels keeps things fun and adds an air of "sexiness" when they connect romantically. When they do share a bed, it occurs after one of them has extended an invitation to the other. "I've had a separate bedroom with Bill for like 40 years. I have to invite him in; he invites me in."
That said, bringing excitement to their marriage wasn't originally the goal. Rather, Corcoran couldn't deal with her husband being overly messy. "He puts piles of stuff everywhere and I am very neat, so I couldn't sleep well at night," she said. "Now I sleep like a baby."
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick have conjoined houses
"Sex and the City" star Sarah Jessica Parker and Ferris Bueller himself, Matthew Broderick, are one of Hollywood's longest-running power couples. After being introduced to each other decades ago, in 1991, the pair dated for several years, starred on Broadway together, and, eventually, got hitched in a surprise ceremony in 1997.
Since then, they have endured many of the ups and downs that most longtime couples navigate, but they've managed to remain together. That said, their living and sleeping situation is apparently anything but average. As reported by Radar Online in 2016, Parker and Broderick engaged in a "conscious coupling" strategy to strengthen their bond, one that came to involve them purchasing neighboring New York City townhomes and then conjoining them to create shared yet separate spaces.
"They've had some ups and downs and they decided that separate living areas were crucial to keep them together," an insider reportedly told the outlet. It wasn't the first time the A-listers were reported to be apartners; as noted by Elle in 2009, Jezebel reported that Parker was set to live in Brooklyn following the birth of their twin daughters that same year, while Broderick stayed closer to Broadway, in the West Village.