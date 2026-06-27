11 Celebs Who Have Unique Sleeping Arrangements With Their Partners

Since press coverage of celebrities — tabloid or otherwise — has existed, the bedroom habits of stars and their spouses have been a major point of interest among fans. However, the exploration of that topic doesn't stop with celebrity hook-ups. Even the nuts and bolts of how and where stars are sleeping and the rituals they carry out before closing their eyes each night have long been a source of fascination for observers.

For their part, Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip raised eyebrows for decades by sleeping in separate bedrooms. However, there was nothing out of the ordinary or nefarious about the arrangement. According to the late queen's cousin, Pamela Hicks, their sleep split was simply in keeping with their station. "In England, the upper class always have had separate bedrooms. You don't want to be bothered with snoring or someone flinging a leg around," Hicks explained to biographer Sally Bedell Smith (via the Daily Mail).

However, such separations aren't solely a royal family phenomenon. In recent years, the "sleep divorce" — in which couples sleep apart in some form or other — has become a trendy solution to a number of common sleep-related issues. That said, it still manages to make headlines when celebrity partners reveal that they're doing it (or engaging in other sleep situations deemed to be outside the norm). The following celebrity couples possess somepo unique sleeping arrangements.