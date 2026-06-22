6 Celebs Who Don't Live With Their Partners & Aren't Apologizing For It

Moving in together is a big step in any relationship, but it's certainly not a prerequisite, and it may surprise some to know that a number of famous couples have opted not to. We're not just talking about celebs who sleep in separate rooms, either. These are the A-listers who have kept their own places even as the relationship turned serious.

We'll kick things off with Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor. Paulson and Taylor's relationship stretches back to 2015, and in honor of the latter's 79th birthday in 2022, Paulson even declared that Holland was the love of her life in an Instagram post. Even so, the lovebirds don't live together. In fact, Paulson spoke about their living arrangements in a 2024 appearance on "SmartLess" and mused that it was the "secret" to staying together so long. "We're together when we want to be, and we're not when we don't," she said. As for why they didn't just have their own rooms, Paulson pointed out that it was important to both of them to really be together when they were in the same space. "Holland and I, we sleep holding hands. ... I like to sleep near her," she said, going on to quip that that was about it. "I don't want to be around her the rest of the day," she laughed.

Jokes aside, Paulson did also point out, "Holland before me had not been in a ton of long-term relationships." Given their age gap, that meant for most of her life, the "George of the Jungle" star was used to having her own space. "To get to be her age and sort of not having really cohabitated with someone for a long time, I think it was a lot to sort of, all of a sudden, have me and all my me-ness in her space," Paulson said. Fair enough!