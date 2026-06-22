6 Celebs Who Don't Live With Their Partners & Aren't Apologizing For It
Moving in together is a big step in any relationship, but it's certainly not a prerequisite, and it may surprise some to know that a number of famous couples have opted not to. We're not just talking about celebs who sleep in separate rooms, either. These are the A-listers who have kept their own places even as the relationship turned serious.
We'll kick things off with Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor. Paulson and Taylor's relationship stretches back to 2015, and in honor of the latter's 79th birthday in 2022, Paulson even declared that Holland was the love of her life in an Instagram post. Even so, the lovebirds don't live together. In fact, Paulson spoke about their living arrangements in a 2024 appearance on "SmartLess" and mused that it was the "secret" to staying together so long. "We're together when we want to be, and we're not when we don't," she said. As for why they didn't just have their own rooms, Paulson pointed out that it was important to both of them to really be together when they were in the same space. "Holland and I, we sleep holding hands. ... I like to sleep near her," she said, going on to quip that that was about it. "I don't want to be around her the rest of the day," she laughed.
Jokes aside, Paulson did also point out, "Holland before me had not been in a ton of long-term relationships." Given their age gap, that meant for most of her life, the "George of the Jungle" star was used to having her own space. "To get to be her age and sort of not having really cohabitated with someone for a long time, I think it was a lot to sort of, all of a sudden, have me and all my me-ness in her space," Paulson said. Fair enough!
Brian Cox and Nicole Ansari-Cox love their freedom
After two previous marriages, Brian Cox found enduring love with Nicole Ansari-Cox, and with more than two decades together, their marriage has been his longest. However, the two don't live together full-time, and just like Sarah Paulson said on "SmartLess," he's credited it with keeping them together.
Speaking to The Times in 2026, Cox explained their decision to have their own homes in the same London neighborhood. "By keeping things separate, we are responsible for our own mess. It's as simple as that," he said. "Her space is very important for her, and my space is very important for me." The "Succession" star added, "I think if we're thrown together, we feel locked together." It's worth noting that even when the couple is in the same house (because they also have homes in Upstate New York and Brooklyn), they also prefer to have their own bedrooms.
Cox had also spoken about having his-and-hers spaces in a 2025 interview with The Times, and admitted to the outlet that when it came time to go to his wife's London apartment, "I'm always a bit nervous." Those would be good nerves, though, and speaking to Hello! in the wake of their 2026 vow renewal, which coincided with their 25th wedding anniversary, Ansari-Cox said that was another perk. "It feels like you're dating again. You know: 'Shall we go to yours or mine?'" she shared. The couple also said they'd recommend it to anyone, even if separate homes weren't an option. "I think people should at least find a way to have separate spaces within their joint space," Ansari-Cox told the outlet. Likewise, Cox shared, "Let the other person be free. Let the other person be who they are. That's who you married." Well, it certainly works for them.
Sheryl Lee Ralph also loves having space from Vincent Hughes
Another A-list couple who prefer living separately? "Abbott Elementary" star Sheryl Lee Ralph and Senator Vincent Hughes, who've been together since the early aughts and kept their own residences the entire time.
Some might not have any idea Ralph is married to a politician, but she and Hughes got hitched in 2005, and the actor talked him up and then some in a 2025 interview with People, animatedly describing him as "Senator Vincent Hughes, seventh Senatorial District of Philadelphia." However, she also told the outlet that she was thrilled that they did their own thing. "He has his own life, I have my own life. He has his own real career, I have my own real career. He has his light to stand in, I have my light to stand in. ... We also live in separate places. When I go to see him, love to see him. When it's time to leave, bye-bye, see you soon! I'm telling you: Life is good," she quipped. Hughes went on to explain that they'd lived far apart from one another right from the start, and that neither one of them was willing to give up everything they'd already built by that point. What's more, she pointed out, "When you have children, you can't just pick up your children and move across country."
Luckily, Ralph and Hughes' living arrangements have worked for them, and the actor also told People of their see-each-other-every-two-weeks dynamic, "We will celebrate 20 years of marriage, thank you, and some people can't even get through two, so it's all good!" As for Hughes, he's also touted their separate homes as something that keeps things fresh, quipping on "Tamron Hall" that whenever he missed his wife, what got him through was "the anticipation of being together." Ahw!
RuPaul's husband Georges LeBar prefers being on his ranch
RuPaul's husband and partner of over three decades tends to keep a low profile, and the TV star has long joked about the fact that Georges LeBar has no interest in the Hollywood scene. Luckily, that goes both ways. After all, LeBar is a rancher, which the iconic drag queen isn't into himself. Speaking to "Hollywood Today Live" back in 2017, RuPaul quipped, "Most of the time, he's on the ranch ... but he doesn't want me to come there" (via People). Of course, RuPaul did visit the Wyoming property from time to time, and did so while staying true to himself. "I dress up in gorgeous Western wear outfits," he shared, but even then, the novelty could only go so far, and he also said that he kept his visits to a minimum. "God bless you, Wyoming, but it's very boring, and it's the most isolated place on earth," he told the outlet.
RuPaul also addressed his and LeBar's separate living arrangements in a 2019 sit-down with Judge Judy for Interview. "We see each other about every three weeks," he told the fellow TV legend. Even so, he added that he always knew his husband was in his corner. Responding to what Judge Judy had said about her marriage to Jerry Sheindlin (that he was her "home anchor"), RuPaul gushed that the key to a strong relationship was having "someone you know is going to be looking out for your best interests, no matter what."
Of course, LeBar does also leave the ranch on occasion, and RuPaul referred to their Beverly Hills house as "our crib" to Architectural Digest. What's more, they also take regular fabulous vacays. "He needs breaks from time to time," RuPaul told "Hollywood Live Today." Balance, baby.
Robin Roberts and Amber Laign credit separate apartments for their long relationship
Next up, Robin Roberts and Amber Laign, both of whom have mused that not living together may well be the reason they've been together since 2005. Roberts shared in her 2014 memoir, "Everybody's Got Something," "Amber and I have been a loving couple for almost 10 years now, but we choose not to live together. Maybe that's why we've lasted almost a decade!" Similarly, in a very rare comment to E! News in 2025, Laign joked of their staying together so long, "The true secret: separate apartments."
It is worth noting that Roberts and Laign haven't completely sworn off living together. In "Everybody's Got Something," Roberts recalled Laign moving in with her when she was receiving treatment for myelodysplastic syndrome. Roberts also moved into their Connecticut home during the pandemic, and though she'd packed light, likely expecting it to be a shorter stint than the seven months it turned out to be, she and Laign made it through. "We spent more time together this past year than in the previous 15 years combined," Roberts told People.
Because of how private Roberts and Laign are for the most part, it's not clear if the "Good Morning America" star moved in with Laign when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. However, she did share on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that she was returning the favor for her longtime love, so it's possible. Even so, like we said, it was in 2025 that Laign joked about keeping separate apartments, so even if Roberts did temporarily move in with her, she might just have moved back out. Either way, these two might not live under the same roof all the time, but they certainly live by the vow, "In sickness and in health."
Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt don't live together for logistical reasons
Sticking with famous news personalities, another couple who don't live together are Fox News stars Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt. The couple initially kept mum about their relationship but confirmed their engagement in December 2024. They also explained why they didn't plan on cohabitating. While Hannity made it very public that he was moving to Florida earlier that year, Earhardt still lives, works, and is raising her daughter in New York City. She made that much clear on "Fox & Friends" in early 2025, telling viewers, "I'm staying on the curvy couch. I'm going to continue to live in New York. My daughter loves her school, I love my community, and obviously I love my job. ... Sean is down in Florida, and we don't miss a weekend without each other, so we see each other. We make it work" (via the Daily Mail).
A few months later, Earhardt once again addressed her and Hannity's living arrangements, admitting to Daily Mail that from the outside, it probably didn't look ideal, but that it worked for them. "It's not conventional. We live on opposite ends of the East coast but when you love someone, you make it work," she told the outlet. Earhardt also shared that she and her daughter simply had a new routine, flying to Palm Beach on Fridays, then flying home on Sunday afternoons after church and brunch.
Well, Earhardt and Hannity certainly aren't the only famous couple who aren't under the same roof every day, and if it's worked for RuPaul, Brian Cox, Robin Roberts, and Sarah Paulson, it can certainly work for them, too.