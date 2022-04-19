Robin Roberts Shares Update On Her Partner's Breast Cancer Treatments

"Good Morning America" co-anchor Robin Roberts has revealed a heartbreaking update about her partner, Amber Laign's health. However, staying true to her reputation as the eternal optimist, she delivered a message of hope alongside the news.

In early 2022, Roberts took to Twitter to announce that Laign had been diagnosed with breast cancer just months prior. In her announcement, Roberts shared that Laign had undergone surgery and would be undergoing chemotherapy in February, and that "thankfully, the prognosis is good." As "Good Morning America" fans will know, Roberts has had to deal with health scares of her own in the past, having fought breast cancer in 2007. She was also subsequently diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome, an extremely rare medical condition, which required her to receive a bone marrow transplant. Through it all, Roberts shared that her partner of 17 years had been there to support her. "It's my turn now, to be there for her," Roberts nodded, choking up.

Since making the announcement, Roberts told USA Today that Laign's diagnosis came as a shock, particularly because they had already dealt with two bouts of cancer. "I was like, 'Are you kidding me?'" she shared. However, a recent setback in Laign's journey to remission brought on a new wave of stress for the couple.