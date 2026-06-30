A Look At The Several Marriages Of Old Hollywood Star Mickey Rooney

Mickey Rooney was married for the majority of his adult life, but that's not to say he was a strict proponent of the "Together forever" portion of matrimony. Au contraire, Rooney had an eye-watering eight wives over the years. While Elizabeth Taylor is often considered the queen of serial marriages, Rooney actually outdid her in the "I do" department.

Like we said, Rooney married eight times, starting in his early twenties. His first marriage, to Ava Gardner, came in 1942, when the former child actor was 21 and his bride just 19. The marriage wasn't exactly warmly received by MGM co-founder, and legendary Hollywood producer, Louis B. Mayer. As Rooney revealed in his autobiography, "Life's Too Short," Mayer forbade the stars from marrying. "I simply forbid it," Rooney recalled Mayer saying. Naturally, Rooney protested that, saying that it was his life. Enter: A zinger that all but summed up Old Hollywood power dynamics: "It's not your life. Not as long as you're working for me. MGM has made your life."

Of course, Rooney and Gardner did manage to go ahead with their nuptials, but the hard-won marriage proved short-lived. After marrying in January 1942, Gardner filed for divorce that September, on the grounds that they simple weren't compatible. However, she later told Vanity Fair that it was because of Rooney's adultery (the final straw being a night when he'd bragged to his friends about past romps with other women in front of her). Mickey denied this in his autobiography, and they even reconciled somewhat after divorcing. However, they ultimately did part ways for good, and Rooney was on to missus number two.

The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse.