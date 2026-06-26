Giuliana Rancic: 'I Would Never Get Remarried' After Bill

Giuliana Rancic may have vowed to stay with Bill Rancic through sickness and health, until death, but let's just say she's taking that as a starting point. On "Bill and Giuliana: The Podcast," the E! News alum shared that if anything ever happened to her beloved husband, she'd never get hitched again (and for the record, neither would he). "Giuliana & Bill" fans were likely thrilled when the celebrity couple launched the show in May 2026, and we have no doubt reality TV afficionados were even more overjoyed when Dr. Terry Dubrow and his own wife, Heather Dubrow, made an appearance on it.

Things got especially juicy towards the end of their episode, when the "Real Housewives of Orange County" alum asked if the Rancics ever talked about what would happen if one of them passed away. Bill didn't skip a beat, declaring, "I would never get remarried again," (via Instagram). His wife was on the same page, confirming, "Neither would I." However, she added a cute aside as to why: "I'll never find someone as great as Bill. Like, he's so honest and loyal, and I love everything about him." Of course, they love to joke around (see: Giuliana and Bill's interviews even before they began dating).

The businessman went on to quip that while he didn't see any point in remarrying since he wasn't planning to have any more kids (Bill and Giuliana share son Duke), he may date. Cue Giuliana, who interjected with, "Huh? And do what?" However, after Bill stammered that they could see a movie, she reassured him, "I'm just kidding." Hopefully the celebrity couple never has to face that, but even if they did, clearly, anyone else who came along would have some very big shoes to fill.